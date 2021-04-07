Rory O'Loughlin finally getting his due after playing the waiting game

Rory O’Loughlin was still digesting his pre-match meal when the message dropped with instructions to log in to a Zoom call just five minutes later. Some of his Leinster colleagues had heard the Toulon game was in trouble but this was his first inkling.

A quick Google later and he was clued in. Game off. There would be no Heineken Champions Cup knock-out tie later that Friday afternoon. Just a hastily arranged gym session that would never be able to flush out the nerves and excitement built up over the preceding days.

No-one wanted that round of 16 clash to go ahead more than O’Loughlin.

Now 27, this versatile back lost the bones of two years to a run of injuries but he was primed for what would have been his first in Europe in just over 24 months thanks to his own form and fitness and injury to Garry Ringrose.

The run-up had been ideal. Seven games on the trot. Manna from heaven.

“It has given me an opportunity to play in big knock-out games and they’re the games that you want to play in,” he explained ahead of Saturday’s trip to Exeter. “They’re the games that kind of define careers and get you into the big moments and enjoyable days.”

O’Loughlin has existed on that mezzanine level just below the very top shelf for some time now. Capped the once for Ireland back in 2017, he has nonetheless proven his ability on the biggest of club stages before this.

His first-half performance back in March of 2019 against Ulster in the last eight of this tournament was superb but injury cut it short halfway through. His biggest game since was the PRO14 Grand Final defeat of Munster two years ago.

That’s a long wait in between big days but a player of O’Loughlin’s ilk isn’t far off invaluable given his ability to fulfil different tasks. He has already played inside and outside-centre this season and he has featured on both wings for the province as well.

This is a strength that comes with the inevitable warning.

He had never played wing before being selected there during his first season with Leinster and more than one person told him to be wary of being ‘that guy’ who could do a job in many places without being seen to master any of them.

“It is tough to get to a certain level in one position if you’re not constantly playing that position. At the same time, it’s so competitive here that if Leo came up to me on Monday and says, ‘You’re starting 12’, or, ‘We want you to start on the wing’, you’re not in a position to say no.”

Ringrose will be missing again this week as Leinster make the trip to England so odds are that O’Loughlin will get the opportunity denied him last Friday, and so many other times in the recent past when fitness was fleeting.

To hear him talk now, having come through all that, is to understand just how physical issues can impinge on the mentality of a rugby player. With two months under his belt now, O’Loughlin finally feels “robust” again.

“The body now finally feels good and I’m back to where I was two years ago in terms of being able to back up performances week after week and not having any doubt in my body. You’re more confident going into collisions and tackles.”

Just as well.

He was 24th man when Leinster beat Exeter in back-to-back pool games at the end of 2018 but the intensity and effort required to squeeze through both of those ties against a side still feeling its way in Europe at the time has lingered in the memory.

Exeter are no mere students now but masters of the continent after winning their first title and that was reinforced by the manner they despatched Lyon last weekend after what was a surprisingly slow start.

“I was shocked when I was watching the first few minutes. I suppose Lyon put them under a good bit pressure and forced errors. The way they took control back of the game and built pressure and built scores, and then kicked on to win quite comfortably, shows how they have grown as a group since we played them last in 2018.”