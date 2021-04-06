Peter O'Mahony in line to return to action for Rainbow Cup derbies

Peter O'Mahony in line to return to action for Rainbow Cup derbies

Peter O'Mahony of Munster wins possession in the lineout against Scott Fardy of Leinster during the Guinness PRO14 final. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021
Joel Slattery

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony is due to return to full training next week as the province begin preparations for the Rainbow Cup.

The competition sees the province take on Leinster in a repeat of the PRO14 final on April 24 in the opening round before clashes with Ulster and Connacht in the opening phase of the tournament.

O'Mahony came off injured at that RDS final and missed the Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Tadgh Beirne, who was injured in the loss to the French outfit, will be "managed by the medical department and is expected to return to full training in the next few weeks," Munster announced.

Fineen Wycherley and Dan Goggin have both returned to action without aggravating their injuries, the province added.

Aoife McDermott 6/4/2021

Ireland targeting Six Nations upsets after long wait for action

