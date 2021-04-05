James Coughlan: ‘There is a massive gulf between Toulouse and Munster at the moment’

To James Coughlan the gulf in class between Toulouse and Munster in last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash was clear and obvious, and the potential fixes for his native province straightforward but difficult to achieve.

Yet the former No. 8, a member of the last Munster side to lift a trophy in 2011 and now defence coach with French Top 14 side Brive, knows something has to change because right now he believes the team he represented 139 times between 2007 and 2014 does not have the strength in depth to compete consistently at Europe’s top table.

“There is a massive gulf between Toulouse and Munster at the moment,” Coughlan told the Irish Examiner.

“They played a lot better than they did against Leinster at least but it just looked like every time Munster got a nudge or went three or five (points) ahead, Toulouse just had an extra step and could just go again and the gap between Munster scoring and Toulouse scoring just wasn’t big enough so they kept Munster under the pump.

“Toulouse just kept getting go-forward ball and then they could bring on the likes of (hooker) Peato Maukava and (lock) Joe Tekori having been dealing with Julien Marchand and Jerome Kaino. Thibaud Flament and Alban Placines were excellent when they came on and Munster don’t have that bench. Like when Tadhg Beirne went off (on 37 minutes), you’re thinking ‘Jesus, how are we going to win the ball now?’

“Peter O’Mahony being there would have meant Jack O’Donoghue would have been a solid bench option so look, there’s a gap and it’s getting wider now. Before it was semi-finals we were getting to, now it’s quarters and rounds of 16s so they’ve a way to go.”

Coughlan, 40, who finished his playing days in the Top14 with Pau and has been on a steady upward curve in his fledgling coaching career, overseeing that club’s academy before becoming forwards coach at Pro D2 side Aix.

It took just one season in Provence for his abilities to be recognised by Brive whom he joined last summer and the Corkman knows the pitfalls of coaching against sides with better budgets and bigger squads. Brive are 10th in the Top 14 and clear of any relegation threat working off the second smallest budget in the league.

With Munster losing the PRO14 final to Leinster and knocked out of Europe on Saturday, Coughlan said now was an opportunity to give the province’s phalanx of young rising stars their heads in the upcoming Rainbow Cup, which begins against Leinster on April 23.

“You’ve got to say ‘we’re going to have a cut’ in my opinion. The weather is getting good, the pitches are drier, there’s going to be more chance of playing with ball in hand, let’s give them a shot. Give the kids a go.

Gavin Coombes needs to play every game, Craig Casey needs to be playing and the younger outside backs behind Earls and Conway. Give them all a go, what are you going to lose by it? The likes of Fineen Wycherley, let Jack O’Donoghue captain them and really go after it with everything that you can.

“Figure out how you’re going to play and make the decision what this group is best playing. Is it going to be structured attack or kick the leather off the ball, be really strong in the air and really, really good in unstructured attack. Go with one or the other and back yourself.

“And you don’t necessarily need big big players. Look at Japan. They put teams under pressure not going straight at the opposition but by playing at an intensity that other teams are not able to live with. They play off really quick ball, they’re really low in their contacts and efficient in how they clean teams out.

“They keep to their structure and everybody knows their job and they do really really well. They’re not any bigger than Munster, there’s nobody in that team any bigger than Gavin Coombes. You can be effective if everyone buys in and singing off the same hymn sheet from top to bottom.

“At the moment you watch and it’s frustrating because I couldn’t say ‘Munster play like this’. You have to figure out which one is best for you and then play it.

“Coaches talk about small margins in games but the bigger margins are we just don’t have 35 players at the same standard as Toulouse. That’s about the size of it.

“With the greatest respect to the lads, you’re not going to beat Toulouse, Leinster, Exeter, Racing, Bordeaux unless you’ve got the players and unfortunately that’s not the case.”