James Coughlan: ‘There is a massive gulf between Toulouse and Munster at the moment’

“Toulouse just kept getting go-forward ball and then they could bring on the likes of (hooker) Peato Maukava and (lock) Joe Tekori having been dealing with Julien Marchand and Jerome Kaino. Thibaud Flament and Alban Placines were excellent when they came on and Munster don’t have that bench. Like when Tadhg Beirne went off (on 37 minutes), you’re thinking ‘Jesus, how are we going to win the ball now?’
“They keep to their structure and everybody knows their job and they do really really well. They’re not any bigger than Munster, there’s nobody in that team any bigger than Gavin Coombes. You can be effective if everyone buys in and singing off the same hymn sheet from top to bottom.