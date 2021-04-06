Felipe Contepomi: Covid chaos would not devalue a fifth European title for Leinster

Never mind that Leinster turn towards a quarter-final this week having played just twice to get there. Felipe Contepomi insists that a European title would be worth every bit as much this season as the four Leinster already have in their locker.

Two entire pool rounds of action fell victim to the Covid crisis in the New Year while the province’s eagerly-anticipated round of 16 clash at home against Toulon last Friday also fell victim to the pandemic when the French side had to forfeit the fixture.

That’s 29 games in all scratched from the record books.

If Leo Cullen’s side do win out — without further cancellations — then it still won’t amount to the shortest route taken to the summit: Toulouse needed just four games to claim the inaugural title back in 1996 when the pool stages amounted to a pair of hit outs.

Still, it’s been a less-than-ideal road this far.

Like Leinster, the French aristocrats, Exeter Chiefs — who host the Irish side this Saturday at Sandy Park — and La Rochelle have all made it to the last eight this time around on the back of just two games, and one walkover, apiece.

“You’re playing against the best teams in Europe and it’s the situation. You have to get on with it and sometimes the hardest part is adapting, and we’ve been having to adapt all the time. You are preparing for one game and suddenly you don’t play.

“You’re frustrated and you’ve put in all the effort and then you have to turn the page and do some things. ‘Will they work. Will this thing work? Will that not work?’ And you haven’t seen them. Sometimes the best thing is to keep on playing but it’s tougher to adapt.”

Contepomi sought to buttress his argument by way of Sale Sharks who lost the two pool games they played, away to Toulon and at home to Edinburgh, but who still scraped into the knockout stages by virtue of their one losing bonus point against the Scots.

Their thumping defeat of Scarlets at the weekend means that Sale now find themselves three games from a title having won just once to date and they face a daunting task next time around when they face La Rochelle in France.

Whether any of this reinforces Contepomi’s argument or strengthens the case that this is a shadow tournament is another thing.

Leinster will take to the field this weekend as not just the only Irish side remaining in the latest edition of the Heineken Champions Cup but as the sole PRO14 representative as well after a disastrous weekend for the competition in Europe.

All told, there were nine defeats from 12 games for the league’s sides across Champions and Challenge cups. The only bright spots came in the latter where Benetton evicted an Agen side stuck to the bottom of the Top 14 and Ulster came through against Harlequins at The Stoop.

These things do tend to wax and wane. The PRO14 boasted 12 of the 32 quarter-finalists between the 2016/17 and 2019/20 campaigns and seven of 16 semi-finalists over the same period of time. Plus, Leinster were champions in 2018. “It’s a very weird year,” Contepomi said.

Leinster will go to Devon for this Saturday’s tie against the reigning holders and English champions without a handful of key players.

Garry Ringrose has yet to recover from an ankle problem while both James Ryan and Caelan Doris are still going through concussion protocols.

Jamison Gibson-Park’s hamstring, which would have forced him out against Toulon, is undergoing further assessment.

Mathieu Raynal has been announced as the man in the middle for the game in Sandy Park.

Ireland’s Andrew Brace will referee the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final between La Rochelle and Sale Sharks on Saturday. Frank Murphy will take charge of the Challenge Cup quarter-final on Friday night between Bath and London Irish at the Recreation Ground.