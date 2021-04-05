Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, and Caelan Doris still absent as Leinster brace for Exeter

Leinster will once again have to do without some key players this Saturday when they take on reigning European champions Exeter Chiefs in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup at Sandy Park.

Among them are James Ryan and Caelan Doris who have both been off the duty roster in recent times due to concussion issues. Senior coach Stuart Lancaster had intimated last week that the pair were unlikely to feature in the event that the club made it to the last eight.

"You want to make sure that they're fully ready to come back in and that everything has settled down cognitively, I guess, is the word,” said Lancaster ahead of the round of 16 tie against Toulon that was subsequently cancelled and awarded to Leinster due to Covid in the French camp.

“I said it last time, and I don't want to pre-empt it, but I do feel confident that they're both in the right hands, in the right shape, and moving in the right direction, definitely. I don't think we're talking very long-term stuff but it's hard to say.

“It won't be next week but hopefully it won't be a million miles away either.”

Also out for the trip to Devon is Garry Ringrose who suffered an ankle injury against Scotland in the Six Nations; the same day that Ryan picked up his injury.

Others on the province's casualty list include Scott Penny (hand), Will Connors, Dan Leavy, and Max Deegan (all knee injuries).

Jamison Gibson-Park, who suffered a hamstring injury in training last week and was not picked in the matchday squad for that Toulon game, will be assessed in the coming days to see if he has improved enough to feature at the weekend.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 5.30pm, with France's Mathieu Raynal today announced as the man in the middle.

Ireland’s Andrew Brace will referee the quarter-final between La Rochelle and Sale Sharks on Saturday, while Frank Murphy will also be on duty as he takes charge of the Challenge Cup quarter-final on Friday night between Bath and London Irish at the Recreation Ground.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals: Saturday: La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 4pm, (Andrew Brace, Ireland); Exeter Chiefs v Leinster, Sandy Park, 5.30pm, (Mathieu Raynal, France). Sunday: Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 12.30pm, (Matthew Carley, England); ASM Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin, 3pm, (Luke Pearce, England).

Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Friday: Bath v London Irish, Recreation Ground, 8pm, (Frank Murphy, Ireland); Saturday: Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 12.30pm, (Romain Poite, France); Northampton Saints v Ulster, Franklin’s Gardens, 8pm, (Alexandre Ruiz, France); Montpellier v Benetton, GGL Stadium, 8pm, (Karl Dickson, England).

(All times Irish).