Rob Herring and Sean Reidy grab a brace of tries as Ulster romp past rotated Harlequins

HARLEQUINS 21 ULSTER 57

Ulster romped into the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals as they swept aside Harlequins on Sunday night at The Stoop scoring eight tries in a dominant 57-21 victory.

Dan McFarland’s Ulster, making their debut in the competition, will return to England on Saturday night to take on Northampton Saints at Franklin Gardens in the last eight tie and continue their quest for silverware after several barren years, when they can expect a stiffer challenge.

Harlequins, pressing for a play-off spot in this season's Gallagher Premiership, opted to rotate their squad, including six Academy players in their matchday squad, two of whom made their debut.

Former Ulster fly-half Brett Herron, who made one previous European Champions Cup appearance with the northern province, made his first for Quins.

The home side showed some early positivity with centre Paul Lasike and back row Jack Kenningham punching little holes. However, it was to be Ulster who opened the scoring having forced a penalty.

Outhalf Billy Burns put the visitors in a good spot with a good touch find. Play initially moved left but came back right, Burns putting winger Robert Baloucoune into some space and he surged forward before being tackled.

Quick ruck ball saw John Cooney put the pass into the grateful arms of Stuart McCloskey who capitalised on the stretched Quins defence to dive over for the try - Cooney making it 7-0 with the extras after seven minutes.

Four minutes later Quins hooker Elia Elia strayed offside and the penalty chance from 30-odd yards was stroked over by Cooney for a 10-0 advantage.

The Ulster pack were getting the better in the scrum, the Quins props struggling against Marty Moore and Eric O’Sullivan and that kept the visitors on the front foot.

The backline wanted to attack and they asked much of the home defence but when Baloucoune was high-tackled by scrumhalf Scott Steele it presented the chance back to the forwards.

The driving maul off the lineout soon gathered pace and Irish hooker Rob Herring crossed. With Cooney converting Ulster were 17-0 ahead after 23 minutes.

Three minutes later after Jacob Stockdale had kicked into space, Quins’ discipline was to let them down again and that gave Ulster the chance from the driving maul once again, this time Sean Reidy opting not to slip the ball back to Herring and going over himself.

Cooney’s conversion made it four from four off the tee and Ulster were coasting at 24-0.

Quins ensured it was not all one-way traffic with a sortie into Ulster territory. The visiting defence held firm, but when captain Jordie Murphy foolishly dived through at the back of a ruck, he was off to the sin bin.

The visitors kept the squeeze on and although Nick Timoney denied winger Luke Northmore, at the next phase captain and number eight Tom Lawday crashed over for a try. Herron added the extras.

Ulster’s response was swift. Steele’s box kick was gathered by fullback Michael Lowry just inside the Quins half. His acceleration was amazing as he powered past all in front of him and over for an unconverted try with four minutes to the break.

As in the first half, Harlequins started brightly, but their discipline was to let them down and Burns popped it into the corner, but the driving maul of the lineout was halted illegally by Elia and at the second time of asking obstruction by Timoney in the lineout saw Quins breathe a big sigh of relief.

Quins tested Ulster as they pressed with some continuity into the visiting ‘22’ but the visitors kept their shape and the defensive line held effectively.

When another penalty went to touch in the corner, there was only one real result, Herring getting his second try and then Burns intercepted an attempted Herron pass and raced in from 40 yards to dot down under the posts. At 43-7 after an hour, this contest was over.

As the benches were emptied, it was Quins who continued to plug away and eventually found a way through the watertight Ulster defence, Kenningham going over from close range and Herron converting.

Ulster were to hit the half-century on 66 minutes with replacement scrum-half Alby Mathewson crossing and replacement out-half Ian Madigan converting. Within four minutes Madigan added the extras to a second from Reidy from open play.

Quins had the final say with a try through replacement prop Jordan Els, converted by Herron - merely consolation at that stage.

Harlequins: Tyrone Green; Luke Northmore, James Lang, Paul Lasike, Nathan Earle, Brett Herron, Scott Steele; Santiago Garcia Botta, Elia Elia, Will Collier, Hugh Tizard, George Hammond, Archie White, Jack Kenningham, Tom Lawday Replacements: George Head (Elia 60), Jordan Els (Botta 63), Simon Kerrod (Collier 46), Tevita Cavubati (White 67), Matas Jurevicius (Kenningham 67), Jack Stafford (Steele 65), Ben Tapuai (Lang 65), Ross Chisholm (Northmore 67).

Tries: Lawday, Kenningham, Els

Con: Herron (3)

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy (Capt.), Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew (Herring 73), Andrew Warwick (O’Sullivan 63) Tom O’Toole (Moore 56), Cormac Izuchukwu (Treadwell 46), Matty Rea (Izuchukwu 55), Alby Mathewson (Cooney 65), Ian Madigan (Burns 65), Ethan McIlroy.

Tries: Herring, Reidy (2), McCloskey, Lowry, Burns, Mathewson

Pens: Cooney

Con: Cooney (5), Madigan (2)

Yellow: Murphy (32-42)

Ref: Romain Poite (France)