Connacht press self-destruct button to gift Leicester Challenge Cup victory

Leicester Tigers 48 Connacht 32

Connacht pressed the self-destruct button to end their European hopes for another season as they gifted Leicester Tigers a string of tries at Welford Road.

They were particularly guilty in the opening half as their hopes of only a third win in 28 visits to England went up in smoke with the concession of some woeful tries.

Connacht, despite 65% possession, trailed 24-11 after a calamitous opening half where a lot of hard work was undone by some dreadful defence that coughed up tries to a Leicester side who opted to rest a host of frontline players including England internationals George Ford and Ellis Genge.

Initially, it looked like Connacht would prosper on Steve Borthwick’s decision to concentrate on the Premiership with academy centre Sean O’Brien cutting open the home defence to send his scrum-half Kieran Marmion over in the left corner after seven minutes.

But Leicester hit back and worked a good try for hooker Charlie Clare after a penalty to the left corner and then the wheels came off as Connacht gifted Leicester three tries for winger Guy Porter, centre Marias Moroni, and full-back Zack Henry, the latter two coming with hooker Clare in the bin as referee Adam Jones finally took action on a penalty count that was 10-1 to the hosts in the opening half.

A second penalty from Jack Carty reduced the margin before the break and four minutes after the restart, Eoghan Masterson broke from a ruck to score, with Carty’s conversion cutting the gap to 24-18.

Connacht badly needed to get the next score but it was Leicester who extended the lead to 27-18 after 57 minutes when former Irish U-20 Johnny McPhillips tapped over a penalty.

But Connacht hit back and a neat pass out the back by replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade put Alex Wootton through and he blasted by the challenges of Ben Youngs and Porter to score under the posts, with Carty’s conversion cutting the gap to 27-25 going into the final quarter.

He had a chance to edge Connacht in front 18 minutes from time but was off target with a penalty from 40 metres.

Leicester countered and another penalty to the right corner yielded an inevitable result as the Tigers mauled it over with hooker Clare getting his second try of the night. McPhillips put nine points between them with an excellent conversion.

Skipper Paul Boyle gave Connacht hope with a try eight minutes from time that Conor Fitzgerald converted to cut the gap to two but Abraham Papali’i had the ball ripped off him inside his 22 and Harry Wells crossed to seal it before Jasper Wiese got their seventh try in the closing minutes.

Scorers – Leicester Tigers: C Clare 2, G Porter, M Moroni, Z Henry, H Wells, J Wiese tries; Z Henry 2 cons; J McPhillips 3 cons, pen. Connacht: K Marmion, E Masterson, A Wootton, P Boyle tries; J Carty 2 cons, 2 pens; C Fitzgerald con.

Leicester Tigers: Z Henry (F Steward 55); H Potter, M Moroni (D Kelly 72), M Scott, G Porter; J McPhillips, B Youngs (c) (B White 69); L de Bruin (J Whitcombe 69), C Clare (N Dolly 78), J Heyes (W Hurd 48); C Henderson, T Lavanini (H Wells 48); G Martin, L Wallace (T Reffell 58), J Wiese.

Connacht: J Porch (P Sullivan 17-30, HIA); A Wootton, S O’Brien, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty (C Fitzgerald 67), K Marmion (C Blade 50); D Buckley (J Duggan 69), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 50), F Bealham (D Roberston-McCoy 50); U Dillane, G Thornbury (O Dowling 67); E Masterson, C Oliver (A Papali’i 56), P Boyle (c).

Ref: A Jones (Wales).