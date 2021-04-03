Johann van Graan proud of Munster performance in disappointing loss

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said he was immensely proud of his men but was bitterly disappointed that it was not enough to secure a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Clermont Auvergne.

His team, brushed aside by Leinster in the PRO14 final last weekend, died with their boots on in an eight-try thriller but it wasn’t enough to keep their European dream alive.

“All 23 of our guys gave it their all. It's very disappointing to lose an incredible game of rugby. I am incredibly proud of the lads today. We gave it our best shot and we literally came up short by one try.

“I am really happy about the performance. Everyone gave it their best shot.

“Very disappointed to lose a game like that, but once you get a performance like that, I am proud of the team.”

Van Graan felt that a key moment came in the final quarter when they had to settle for three points from a JJ Hanrahan penalty after a through-the-legs pass from Keith Earls went forward as he tried to put Andrew Conway over in the right corner.

“We went for the try, on the forward pass, I think it was from Keith to Andrew, and we got three points. Hopefully, we would have got seven there.

“I think that was a big swing because there were a lot of seven-pointers. But give credit where credit is due, well done to Toulouse.”

He praised the impact of Springbok World Cup winner Damian de Allende, who was key to both of Keith Earls’ tries in the opening half.

“I thought he had a very good game. I’ll have to go and look at specific things but I thought he had an excellent game. I thought he really showed his worth today.

“He found a bit of space in the first half and the game had so many swings and roundabouts. We’d like to get the ball in his hands as much as we can and we didn’t in the second half.”

Van Graan defended the selection of Joey Carbery, who struggled to make an impact in his first Champions Cup match in two years after injury.

“Look, we made a decision to select the team and I will back every single player. I am really happy with the performance that we gave today. It's a squad effort.”