Player ratings: Munster's standout performers can't stop Toulouse turning the tide

Munster

Dave Kilcoyne – 7/10

Solid scrum, good lineout work, carried slow ball into contact, and put in a huge shift in defence, which was encapsulated by his cover tackle out wide on Romain Ntamack in the first half. A noticeable difference when he left the pitch.

Niall Scannell – 6/10

Started the game well with a good set-piece. Lineout throwing was on the money and he did some good work in the loose but he failed to impact the game with ball in hand again.

Stephen Archer – 6/10

Held his side of the scrum and put in 13 tackles in a big defensive shift but his days as a starter in the Munster jersey must be under threat with Roman Salanoa coming through.

Jean Kleyn – 8/10

Munster's Jean Kleyn and Richie Arnold of Toulouse battle for possession in a maul at Thomond Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A massive physical game from the Ireland international. Carried the ball well and was dominant in the collisions but he needs more support in the tight five.

Tadhg Beirne – 6/10

The blue scrum cap was a constant threat at the breakdown but without a solid platform around him, he didn’t have the same impact as he did in the green of Ireland. Went off injured after 36 minutes.

Gavin Coombes – 8/10

A powerhouse two-try performance from the West Cork man. He carried the ball constantly into a wall of white jerseys and he knew only one direction to go – forward. A ready-made replacement for CJ Stander at 8.

Jack O’Donoghue – 7/10

A good showing at openside where he filled in for Peter O’Mahony. Clever play at the breakdown won penalties and turnover ball and he was a source of good lineout possession as well.

CJ Stander – 7/10

Munster's departing duo: CJ Stander and Billy Holland after the Champions Cup loss at Thomond Park. Picture: Donall Farmer/PA

Another solid game with a big work rate from CJ with 13 carries, 13 tackles, and a turnover. Captain for the day but certainly not the result he would have wanted for his final European game.

Conor Murray – 7/10

Some good tactical kicking and clever play at the breakdown from the Ireland scrum-half. Showed good decision-making and a nice range on his passing especially for Keith Earls' second try.

Joey Carbery – 6/10

A solid if unspectacular display from the out-half as he continues his return from a long-term injury. He played an error-free game in open play but was inconsistent off the kicking tee and failed to impact with ball in hand. A worry for Munster will be how he was targeted defensively so successfully for two games running.

Keith Earls – 8/10

Munster's Keith Earls scores a try despite the efforts of Selevasio Tolofua of Toulouse. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Again was one of Munster's most potent attacking threats all game. He may have only had to dot down the ball for his second try but there was no doubting his quality finishing for the first. Hard to believe he and Maxime Médard were both involved in the 2008 Heineken Cup final.

Damian de Allende – 7/10

He was brought to Limerick for days like today and he didn’t disappoint in the first half. Good link play, brilliant footwork, and physicality in midfield brought Munster back into the game.

Chris Farrell – 6/10

The yellow card for the foot trip early in the game was the correct call but he responded well and along with De Allende dominated the midfield battle and allowed Munster front-foot ball.

Andrew Conway – 6/10

Only seemed to get transition ball to attack with. Chased kicks all day long but Munster need to find better ways to include him in their attacking structures.

Mike Haley – 7/10

Munster's Mr Dependable. Covered the ground at the back and didn’t allow Toulouse to gain a foothold through their kicking game. Like Conway, he didn’t see much ball in structured attacks.

Replacements:

Like last weekend, the quality and use of the benches told their own story. Munster don’t have the same resources to spring from the bench to change a game of this magnitude. Billy Holland replaced Beirne late in the first half and, as always, gave everything but the impact of the Munster replacements in the tight five especially is a worry. The inability to use Craig Casey for more than a few minutes is a frustration as well.

Toulouse

Cyril Baille – 8/10

Very strong with ball in hand and showed how comfortable he is in open play.

Julien Marchand – 8/10

Toulouse's Julien Marchand celebrates after scoring a try with Dorian Aldegheri. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Always a threat at the breakdown but losing the lineout just before half-time when deep in the Munster 22 will sting. Ran a lovely powerful line to score his try.

Charlie Faumuina – 8/10

A man mountain who made sure the scrum never went backwards. Showed some deft touches on the ball and a decent work-rate in defence.

Rory Arnold – 7/10

Like his twin brother, he didn’t get much of a chance to impress with ball in hand but led from the front with his tackle count.

Richie Arnold – 7/10

Led the defensive effort from the heart of the Toulouse pack. Made 17 tackles before he was replaced by Joe Tekori on 51 minutes.

Francois Cros – 6/10

A quiet game for the back row where he did the dirty work to allow others to shine.

Selevasio Tolofua – 8/10

Powerful carrying, with the ability to get his hands through the tackle and offload. His jackal ability was a threat until he was replaced early in the second half.

Jerome Kaino – 7/10

A leader in the Toulouse pack whose work-rate and influence aren’t necessarily easy to see. Made some big carries in the wider channels.

Antoine Dupont – 9/10

Antoine Dupont scores Toulouse's third try. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Showed why he is considered the best scrum-half in the world right now. Controlled the game well, had good distribution from the base of the rucks, but it was his support play and running lines that showed his class and ultimately led to his two tries.

Romain Ntamack – 8/10

A superb performance from the young out-half where he excelled in the unstructured nature of open play to bring his team back into the game.

Matthis Lebel – 7/10

Toulouse's Matthis Lebel scores a try despite the tackle of Munster's Joey Carbery. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Scored a lovely try from Ntamack’s chip in behind and his footwork set up Dupont's try.

Pita Ahki – 7/10

Some huge carries off the set-piece where he targeted Carbery consistently and made ground on every occasion.

Zack Holmes – 5/10

A quiet game where the Australian came off second best in the physicality stakes to his opposite number.

Cheslin Kolbe – 6/10

Toulouse's Cheslin Kolbe in action against Keith Earls of Munster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster kept him quiet and out of the action for the majority of the game but even in his few touches he showed his class to help set up a try and relieve pressure with a huge kick late in the game.

Maxime Médard – 7/10

Started the game strongly with some brilliant tactical kicking but it was his safe handling under the high ball that caught the eye.

Replacements:

The sheer size and power of the replacements turned the game back in Toulouse's favour and Munster couldn’t respond. Tekori’s physicality made a big impact early in the second half and a jackal steal deep in his own 22 to relieve the pressure was a game-changer in itself. The replacement front row of Mauvaka, Castets, and Aldegheri dominated the set-piece and collisions, while the free running of Dimitri Delibes caused Munster all sorts of problems out wide.