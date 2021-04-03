Jerome Kaino: Stopping Munster momentum key for Toulouse in Thomond Park thriller

Double World Cup winner Jerome Kaino said the key to their success at Thomond Park was getting on top just after half-time.

The former All Black said that Munster’s strong finish to the opening half put them in a great position to push on from their 16-9 interval advantage.

“For us, after half-time, we had to make sure we started well and we did. We managed to score off the bat. Munster started to get momentum at the end of that first half,” said the 37-year-old.

He wasn’t surprised that Munster hit back again after that but the key for him was they didn’t allow Johann van Graan’s men get more than one score in front.

“Munster showed how class they were, how much of a class side they were, and were able to claw us back. It was a bit of a ping-pong match for the rest of that second half. But the boys hung in there and we’re super happy.”

They will now face their French rivals, Clermont Auvergne, next weekend in the quarter-finals and the veteran forward said he was just relieved to come out of Limerick with the win.

“We knew the challenge that we were facing at Thomond Park, it's not an easy place to come and play for any team, but we had to look at ourselves really hard after last week’s performance against Montpellier.

“I’m just proud of the boys, how tight we were and how we set a plan and executed. It didn’t come easy: Munster are a class side.”