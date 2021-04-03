Champions Cup not out of the woods yet after Covid case ends Toulon's tournament

Leinster talk about stitching a fifth star on to their crests when it comes to the Heineken Champions Cup.

One more title and they push out in front of Toulouse as the most successful team in the history of Europe’s top tournament. However, the cancellation yesterday of their round of 16 game against Toulon at the RDS only reinforces the fact that an asterisk will be a more appropriate adornment for whoever pulls through.

Many is the sport and the tournament that has been forced to rewrite regulations and redraw boundaries in response to the pandemic. EPCR has cut and pasted more than most, an unfamiliar tournament getting under way late last year with four extra teams and two unwieldy conferences.

Two pool rounds, 24 games in all, fell victim to the rising case numbers and tighter restrictions introduced around the continent in the new year. Four other games fell victim to Covid issues even prior to that. So that’s 29 fixtures scratched now, and even the knockout stages have been tweaked and venues changed for the final and semis.

If a camel is a horse designed by committee, then this year’s Champions Cup is a competition patched together on a foundation built on shifting sands, but there was nothing in the way of sympathy for EPCR from Toulon, who reacted instead with fury and disgust to the manner in which the matter was handled.

The French club returned only negative Covid test results on Monday, but there was one, from an unnamed front row player who went into isolation and did not travel to Ireland, in another batch two days later. According to Toulon, EPCR told the club that they could still travel to Dublin, where further negatives were returned on Thursday.

EPCR later claimed that it had no authority to either authorise or prevent Toulon travelling.

It was only five hours before the appointed kick-off time when word came through that the game was off. A match day medical risk committee decided that there were a number of “high-risk contacts” in the form of the other front rows and the game was therefore deemed unsafe.

Toulon, offered the opportunity to play on Sunday on the proviso they could field six different front row players, described this as “a sporting impossibility”.

The game was over before it could begin but, as can be seen elsewhere on these pages, the fallout was only starting.

Club president Bernard Lemaitre described the episode as a “scandal”. The sense of injustice was buttressed by the pool game already forfeited in December, when Scarlets returned positive cases and the Top 14 side refused to play. The difference then was that the Scarlets player and all his close contacts had been withdrawn from the squad.

It was early evening when yesterday’s result was officially declared in Leinster’s favour.

The EPCR statement concluded: “Following medical advice that the match could not be played safely, RC Toulon were unable to select a match day squad after it was deemed that the club had a number of high-risk close contacts with one of its non-travelling players who had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Therefore, as RC Toulon could not fulfil the fixture, the committee decided under the terms of EPCR’s Covid-19 protocol that Leinster will progress to the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals on the weekend of 9/10/11 April.”

Leinster are now due to face the winner of today’s tie between the reigning champions, Exeter Chiefs, and Lyon.

Toulon’s disappointment is to be expected. Their frustration too, but only up to a point.

The lateness of the call — and the fact that people subsequently deemed to be close contacts were allowed travel to Ireland — doesn’t make for a good look, but sport is being hounded by Covid. We saw as much with France in the Six Nations.

The World University Games, due in Chengdu in China this autumn, have this week been postponed until 2022; the Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade had already been rolled back from January of this year to December; and the 2021 European Athletics U18 Championships in Rieti in Italy have just been scrapped altogether.

The FINA World Diving Championships, due to be the first pre-Olympics test event held in Japan later this month, was cancelled this week due to concern that protocols were not strong enough to guarantee athletes’ safety. Ireland had planned to send a four-strong team.

The problem is not going away for EPCR or those clubs remaining in the Champions and Challenge Cups. France is bracing for a third wave and the drop in positives and deaths has stalled here in Ireland.

There are 11 more games to be played this weekend, quarter-finals scheduled for next week and the calendar is already packed tighter than a drum.

The competition, as with all sport and society in general, is not out of the woods yet.