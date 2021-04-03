Connacht seeking to avoid testing arm wrestle with Leicester Tigers

Connacht have been day-tripping to the UK all season, but an 8pm kick-off tonight and closed airports mean they will have one day less to prepare for next weekend’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final against either Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons next weekend in Galway.

However, that’s a headache Andy Friend and his men will hope to have after they play Leicester Tigers at Welford Road this evening in the first ever meeting between the sides.

It’s been a busy week for the coaches, with a possible one-week turnaround to the quarter-finals.

Both potential quarter-final opponents have had to be scouted and video files prepared to start previewing the game for players on Sunday morning on their way back to Galway.

All that work will be in vain — half of it dumped in any event as soon as the outcome of the other game is known — unless they can win in England for the first time in over a decade.

And while they are without suspended captain Jarrad Butler and Irish centre Bundee Aki, along with the injured international lock Quinn Roux, Friend said this was a difficult side to select as they have built genuine depth at the Sportsground.

The two key selection calls were at scrum-half and hooker. Caolin Blade has been putting serious pressure on Kieran Marmion for the past few years and both have started eight games each this season.

Friend has opted for the international at scrum-half and he has done likewise at hooker, where Dave Heffernan, with seven starts this season, gets the nod ahead of Shane Delahunt, who has started 11 games this term.

“Selection was really tricky,” said Friend. “That’s where we are now as a team. We have got genuine competition across a lot of positions, the back row, even our second row… centre is probably the easiest as we only have two blokes standing. But at 10, our back three, there were going to be good players missing out, which is always tricky.

“The other big thing in our squad is learning, with the depth that we are building, that if you are not in the team, it doesn’t mean you are dropped.

“It just means the coaches have gone another way for this one in order to get a win. And there are horses for courses with the way we select.”

Friend and his coaching team see a lot of similarities between Leicester and Munster, and they know they need to keep the ball in play for as long as possible and not allow the match be decided by the set-piece.

“Leicester are very similar to Munster; they like to play in the right areas. If you give them penalties, then you give them access into the 22 and they have got a very strong set-piece, so our intention is not to do.

“We are familiar with that style of rugby and we don’t want to get in an arm wrestle with them,” added Friend.

Steve Borthwick has selected a strong Leicester side but an interesting omission, without explanation, is English prop Ellis Genge, who was involved in an incident with Johnny Sexton two weeks ago in the Six Nations and another last week prior to their match with Newcastle Falcons.