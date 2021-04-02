Three key areas where Munster v Toulouse will be won and lost

A clash of styles awaits as Munster face Toulouse in the Champions Cup at Thomond. Toulouse coach Ugo Mola put it this way: "It is an opposition of philosophies: 95% of the tries scored by Munster come from orderly phases - 70% for us come when there is disorder."

So far, order is winning out. The hosts have the upperhand in the competition, winning four of their six meetings, including the two on Irish soil and that famous 2008 final in Cardiff.