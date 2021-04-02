Three key areas where Munster v Toulouse will be won and lost

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola put it this way: "It is an opposition of philosophies: 95% of the tries scored by Munster come from orderly phases - 70% for us come when there is disorder"
Munster's CJ Stander in action against Thierry Dusautoir, left, and Jean-Marc Doussain of Toulouse at Thomond Park in 2017. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

A clash of styles awaits as Munster face Toulouse in the Champions Cup at Thomond. Toulouse coach Ugo Mola put it this way: "It is an opposition of philosophies: 95% of the tries scored by Munster come from orderly phases - 70% for us come when there is disorder."

So far, order is winning out. The hosts have the upperhand in the competition, winning four of their six meetings, including the two on Irish soil and that famous 2008 final in Cardiff. 

So where will Saturday's match be won and lost?

The scrum

Toulouse are known for the pace and flair of their backs, and the size of their packs. Mola has played to type this weekend, and has brought a powerful set of scrummagers to Limerick. And he's clearly asking his starting eight to leave everything on the pitch, as he's named six forwards on the bench to recharge pack power levels late in the game.

The breakdown

No lesser player than Jerome Kaino has made it perfectly clear that Toulouse are in no doubt about where Munster habitually excel - at the breakdown. It's where they notably struggled against Montpellier in the Top 14 last week. The French side will have to make up for the absence of their own ruck monster Rynhardt Elstadt as they try to combat the collective game-breaking backrow menace of Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Donoghue, and CJ Stander. It's why they have assembled an all-international starting backrow with François Cros and Selevasio Tolofua either side of Kaino.

The halfbacks

If Toulouse are all about disorder, their mischief-makers in chief are half-back pair Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. The latter was absent when France played Ireland in the Six Nations, and Dupont - alongside Matthieu Jalibert - was playing to very different orders. Mola is likely to set them both free - and it will be up to Conor Murray and Joey Carbery to stop them.

