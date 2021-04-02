'An obvious sporting impossibility': Toulon blast rugby chiefs for calling off Leinster clash

Tournament organisers determined that all the Top 14 club's front row players were close contacts
'An obvious sporting impossibility': Toulon blast rugby chiefs for calling off Leinster clash

A view of the RDS after the match was cancelled. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 15:00

Toulon have blasted the EPRC's decision to call off tonight's clash with Leinster after tournament organisers determined that all the Top 14 club's front row players were close contacts to the confirmed Covid case.

The club called the proposal to bring six new front row forwards over to Dublin as "an obvious sporting impossibility".

The match has now been awarded to the Irish province who progress to the quarter-finals next weekend.

"The Rugby Club Toulonnais learned this Friday, April 2, 2021, with amazement the decision to cancel tonight's match in Leinster due to a positive case for Covid-19 in the Red & Black workforce," the statement opened.

"While the PCR tests carried out on the entire workforce on Monday, March 29 all had negative results, the tests carried out on Wednesday, March 31 revealed a positive case, that of a front row player of the RCT.

"In accordance with the protocol, the management of the RCT immediately notified the EPCR and the National Rugby League. The player in question was placed in isolation.

"The EPCR responded a few hours later to ask further questions of the RCT doctor. The latter then answered the entire questionnaire submitted.

"The EPCR then made a 'contact tracing' request of the player in question. The RCT provided it as soon as possible, specifying that the departure for Ireland was set for Thursday morning (April 1).

"The EPCR then analysed, with the support of an independent doctor, the 'contact tracing' file provided by the RCT.

"In the end (Thursday at the end of the afternoon), the EPCR asked the club to carry out new PCR tests on the entire Red & Black camp present in Ireland.

"These tests were carried out last night in the Irish capital and all results came out negative.

"Finally, the EPCR considered this Friday morning (a few hours before the match), that all front row players were considered contact cases and that they could not take part in the match, offering the possibility of postponing the meeting to Sunday on condition of replacing the six front row players. An obvious sporting impossibility..."

