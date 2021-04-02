Leinster's Champions Cup clash off after Covid case in Toulon squad

It is believed that Leinster will now progress to the last eight of the competition next week
Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 12:28
Colm O’Connor

This evening's Heineken Champions Cup game between Leinster and Toulon has been called off following a positive Covid-19 test in the French camp.

Media outlets in France report that an unnamed player in the squad has tested positive.

A decision on whether the game will go ahead is due this afternoon.

It is believed that Leinster will now progress to the last eight of the competition next week and play the winner of this weekend's clash between Exeter Chiefs and Lyon.

European Rugby chiefs issued a statement earlier this week outlining the scenario involved in such a scenario.

They explained: "If it is deemed that a match might be in doubt due to, for example, a club having one or more positive PCR test results arising from testing three days prior to kick-off, EPCR’s Match Day Medical Risk Assessment Committee will meet to determine whether the match can be played safely.

"If a match cannot be played safely, it will be cancelled and the club whose Covid-19 status has NOT forced the cancellation will progress to the next round. 

"If the Covid-19 status of BOTH clubs forces a match cancellation, or if there is some other reason why a match is unable to go ahead at the scheduled time, then the matter will be referred to a Match Result Resolution Committee to determine which club (if any) will progress to the next round."

More to follow

