Peter O'Mahony ruled out as CJ Stander captains Munster against Toulouse

Munster will be without captain Peter O’Mahony for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 knockout clash with Toulouse as the men in red look to rebound from last week’s PRO14 final defeat at Thomond Park.

O’Mahony misses out due to the thigh laceration he sustained in last Saturday’s 16-6 loss to Leinster at the RDS but there is a boost for head coach with lock Fineen Wycherley named on the bench after rehabbing the neck injury he suffered against Scarlets three weeks ago.

CJ Stander will captain from No.8 on his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province and will lead a side showing three changes to the team that started last week’s final all of them made to the forward pack.

Jack O’Donoghue starts at openside for the injured O’Mahony, while in the front row props Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer have been promoted from the bench at the expense of James Cronin and John Ryan.

Munster will have plenty of forward power in reserve with van Graan opting for a six-two split between forwards and backs on his bench. Wycherley and flanker Chris Cloete join Billy Holland as back-five pack replacements with scrum-half Craig Casey and fly-half JJ Hanrahan the backline cover with last weekend’s outside back replacement Rory Scannell sacrificed for extra ballast against a powerful Toulouse pack.

Ugo Mola has named seven Test-capped players in his forward selection, the odd man out being Australian lock Richie Arnold who starts alongside his twin brother and Wallaby Rory Arnold.

France hooker Julien Marchand will scrum down between national team-mate Cyril Baille and former All Black Charlie Faumuina while the back row comprises French flankers Francois Cros and Selevasio Tolofua and another All Black Jerome Kaino at No 8.

Despite an injury-hit backline, Toulouse will have France stars Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack as their starting half-backs, Springbok rocket Cheslin Kolbe on the right wing and veteran Maxime Medard at full-back.

Former Connacht man Pita Akhi has passed fit to start in midfield alongside outside centre Zack Holmes, the Australian who is primarily a fly-half.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; G Coombes, J O’Donoghue, CJ Stander - captain.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Cronin, J Ryan, B Holland, F Wycherley, C Casey, JJ Hanrahan, C Cloete.

TOULOUSE: M Medard; C Kolbe, Z Holmes, P Akhi, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand - captain, C Faumuina; Rory Arnold, Richie Arnold; F Cros, S Tolofua, J Kaino.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, C Castest, D Aldegheri, J Tekori, T Flament, A Placines, B Germain, D Delibes.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)