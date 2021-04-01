Upbeat Duncan Paiu’aua puts trust in instincts to bounce back with victory in Dublin

Toulon star Duncan Paiu’aua insists the French side will not be overawed by Leinster’s formidable European reputation and be forced into playing them at their own game on Friday evening.

The newly crowned PRO14 champions are favourites to win at the RDS as they chase a record-breaking fifth European crown.

But, according to the former Queensland Red — who starts at 10 — the result is not a foregone conclusion: “We really just have to be on the same page the whole week,” he said. “We need to prepare well in training and make sure everyone is all over the game plan.

“If we turn up and play our best we can beat any team. I think we still have a chance.” That does not mean Toulon - who boast three European crowns of their own — do not respect their round of 16 opponents. Quite the opposite. “Their forwards are really clinical,” Paiu’aua said. “Leinster work really well as a team — especially their forwards, they’re very patient close to the line and their mauls are pretty good. Our forwards will have a tough game.”

Nor does the player, who is usually found in midfield, but can play in multiple positions underestimate the multitude of threats from Leinster’s back line. “We know they’ll come at us pretty hard.

“But we’ve got our French players back and we’ve got players who can control the game and play what’s in front of us.

“That’s the way to beat a team like Leinster.

If we concentrate too much on how they play, we won’t worry about how we play. If we just trust our instincts and play the way the way we want, I think we can get a result.

Toulon’s preparations for their Leinster challenge could have been better. They come into the Champions Cup fortnight on the back of a 54-16 Top 14 mauling in Lyon after a two-week international break.

“It was a tough game on Saturday,” Paiu’aua admitted. “The boys didn’t really turn up. The boys’ heads weren’t there. It started from the first kick-off, when we gave away a penalty straight away. We made it very hard for ourselves.

“Losing by 50 points like that, the whole team was very disappointed, I was very disappointed. I guess even I didn’t put my best in so I’m looking to bounce back [in Dublin].

“We know Leinster’s a very good team - one of the best in Europe. I guess we can give them our full focus this weekend.”

Toulon, like Toulouse, who face Munster at Thomond this weekend, are bolstered by the return of their French internationals after Les Bleus’ covid-extended Six Nations campaign. Paiu’aua described their return as ‘a massive boost’.

“We’ve got really good talent across the board in squad, but having people like Baptiste [Serin] and Carbo [Louis Carbonel] in our side to give us some direction and really control the game, that’s what we’ve been missing in the last few weeks, closing out a game or even starting it in a good way. They’ll bring a lot of leadership to our game.”

Toulon will be without one leader in Ma’a Nonu, who was banned for three weeks after picking up a red card in last weekend’s loss at Lyon.

“He’s a world class player,” the 26-year-old said of his midfield colleague, 12 years his senior. “Playing alongside him — it’s unreal the way he prepares for a game and how he prepares his body for training.

“He’s probably one of the most competitive people you can ever meet, which is probably why he’s so successful. Even little things, like we play cards alot and he never wants to lose — he gets grumpy if he loses. If I can take a bit of that for myself, I think I’ll improve as a player.

“I prefer playing 12, but obviously someone like Ma’a — I’m happy to be alongside him and learning as much as I can.”

Paiu’aua has already learned to take better care of his body after an Achilles injury in pre-season in 2019 needed surgery and delayed his Toulon debut for a year. The combative centre has played 17 times for Toulon in this campaign, only missing matches for disciplinary reasons, clocking up four weeks’ suspension with three yellows and a red.

His achilles is ‘pretty good’ these days, he said, despite the demands asked of it this season. “I make sure I look after it, make sure I still get my rehab on it every week so I hope not to have any problems again.

“The surgeon did a really good job on me last year. I had a lot of time to reflect on how I manage my body, and I think that’s really paid off.”