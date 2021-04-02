Leinster set to lay Toulon bogey to rest and move on to last eight

If Saracens have been a thorn in Leinster’s side then that’s nothing to how Toulon used to get under their skin.

Defeats to the English outfit have frustrated the province’s ambition to stitch a fifth star on their chests recently but the Top 14 giants once came out on top against them in every one of four meetings stitched across three successive seasons.

It started with a quarter-final at a sun-kissed Stade Mayol seven years ago when the hosts claimed a comfortable 15-point win in a game that proved to be the last European tie of Brian O’Driscoll’s career. And Leo Cullen’s.

If any one memory sticks out then it is the sight of Leinster’s bus pulling up outside a side gate when the local fans, as is tradition before home games, were 10-deep around the main entrance and awaiting the arrival of the teams.

“The side entrance!” said Cullen yesterday, half in mirth, half in annoyance. “As if we chose to go in the side entrance. A lot was made of this at the time. We had no choice when the bus pulled up. I was waiting to get pulled up at the ground that day.

“I was thinking, ‘I can’t wait to go through this crowd’, and the bus kept going around the side to the back of the stand. You could hear the chanting at the other side of the ground. That’s where we got dropped off. It was almost like it was our decision to do that, but it wasn’t.”

Leinster were more competitive the following season, in Marseille, when Jimmy Gopperth almost won a semi-final with a late drop goal. Bryan Habana eventually intercepted an Ian Madigan pass in extra-time to pull away.

Cullen watched that one as a punter but he was back on board as head coach less than a year later when his young and struggling side lost back-to-back pool ties to a team whose bid for a four-in-a-row of titles came up short in the last eight.

Add in Munster’s regular appointments with a glass ceiling around this time and it all prompted a long bout of navel-gazing in Irish circles, even more so when Saracens took over from Toulon as the continent’s best by employing similar finances and high-end stars.

The worry was that the provinces’ days of glory were gone.

It was only when Leinster claimed a fourth title with the defeat of Racing 92 in Bilbao three years ago that this pessimism was treated. Whatever about the other provinces, Leinster’s promote-from-within pathway is no longer seen as inferior to the sugar-daddy model.

“Everyone wants success yesterday, don’t they? But it’s not quite as simple as that,” Cullen said. “You have to have an eye to some level on the future, a model that is somewhat sustainable.

You want to be successful in the future. That is the model for all sports teams.

“Some people, every now and then, spend the family jewels in terms of buying the success piece. It can be short-lived and if you don’t then it becomes a disaster for clubs. We’ve seen that over the course of time with lots of different sporting organisations.”

Toulon still boast global stars. Eben Etzebeth and Sergio Parisse will start this afternoon in a quality pack and in a side that depends much more on French talent: from Gabin Villière on the wing to Baptiste Serin at nine and ‘les Bleus’ captain Charles Ollivon in the back row.

What they don’t bring to Dublin for this round is a measure of consistency. Toulon have lost more league games than they have won in 2021, and suffered a 54-16 paddling in Lyon last week.

Leinster look far more settled, their form franked by that Guinness PRO14 Grand Final defeat of Munster last Saturday. They boast individuals in top form and a teamsheet showing just four changes and, therefore, a measure of continuity in terms of selection.

Johnny Sexton has come through return-to-play protocols to start, Ross Byrne’s knee problem hasn’t stopped him from making the bench, and James Lowe, Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird are the others called up to the XV.

Leinster have met 41 different opponents in 25 years of the European Cup and only two can say they haven’t lost to them. London Irish will have to wait but Toulon should be crossed off that list come tonight.