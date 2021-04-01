Irish provinces dominate Guinness PRO14 dream team

Ulster - and not champions Leinster - lead the way with representatives of the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team as the Irish provinces claim all but two spots on the selection.
The northerners boast four players on the side, Connacht, Leinster and Munster have three each included with Cardiff and Warriors earning one apiece.
A pool of 75-plus media from across the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa including reporters, broadcasters, former players and coaches were invited to vote in order to assemble the final XV of the most consistent performers in the Championship.
Media were free to vote for any player they wished as long as they had made 8 appearances in campaign.
Many of the players selected feature prominently in the Opta stats. Top try-scorers (9) Alex Wootton, Scott Penny and Marcell Coetzee are all named. Leading points scorer John Cooney (115), who also topped the assists list (13), was voted in at scrum-half. In midfield, Huw Jones was third for offloads (14) and second for defenders beaten (36) while in the back row Josh Turnbull led the competition for most tackles made (215). At No 8 Coetzee also led in the offload ranks with 20.