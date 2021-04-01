Josh van der Flier: Leinster 'very motivated' for unfinished business in Champions Cup

The shadow cast by Saracens has receded but the dark clouds remain. For all their dominance in the Guinness PRO14, Leinster have come up short in Europe this last two seasons, both times at the hands of the English side now languishing in their country’s second tier.

Their opponent in the round of 16 clash at the RDS tomorrow is none other than the club that assumed the title of Europe superpower from Leinster themselves back in 2013 before handing it on again to Mark McCall’s side three years later.

Toulon’s presence on the continental plain faded in the years after. A couple of quarter-final appearances has been their best effort since that hat-trick of titles was recorded in 2015 and they spent last season languishing around the Challenge Cup.

They are a different proposition now. Mourad Boudjellal is no longer the owner and has recently switched his sporting attention to football. Once a collection of foreign legionnaires on the field, they lean on a more Gallic core these days.

Yet, this is really all about Leinster. Four games separate them from a fifth European title and a trophy that would suppress the suspicion that this generation of players and world-class coaching staff has failed to leave enough of a mark on this tournament.

One title, secured in Bilbao in 2018, feels insufficient.

“Everyone is very, very motivated,” said Josh van der Flier who sat out that final against Racing 92 with an injury.

“Something we talk about a bit is learning from past losses and Saracens would certainly be on that. It would be in our thoughts in terms of how we prepare.

“We need to prepare as well as we can, especially against a side as good as Toulon. Sometimes when it’s knockout rugby you can have an unbelievable team turning up no matter who you play and Toulon are a world-class side.

“They have some incredible individuals. From looking at them so far, their individual strengths, they’re a pretty impressive outfit. So it will definitely be a big challenge, but the motivation is more than there. Everyone is keen to get going already.”

Van der Flier is convinced that Leinster now are superior to the Leinster that lost the 2019 final to Sarries and then a quarter-final to the same opponent last season. And the dreaded ‘learnings’ from those losses play only one part in that.

Ashe sees it, this Leinster vintage possesses a growing band of younger players who could feature tomorrow evening on the back of their first steps on the international stage which, it goes without saying, should make them better players.

Leinster are without James Ryan, Will Connors and Garry Ringrose this week due to injuries suffered in the Six Nations but the tournament was, on the whole, a good one for the province in terms of its worth to their individual players.

In fact, half-a-dozen of their squad have made international debuts since that last eight loss to Saracens last September with Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park putting in serious shifts for the national side since the Autumn Nations Cup.

Added to all that is the form and fitness of established stars such as Robbie Henshaw, Johnny Sexton, who should make it through return-to-play protocols this week, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and van der Flier himself.

“We’re coming in with a lot of confidence as well after the last couple of weeks,” he admitted.

His own included. Van der Flier started the first two Six Nations games and the last, against England, but there was disappointment in being released back to Leinster duties while Ireland took on Italy and Scotland in rounds three and four.

Finding a rhythm isn’t easy when you are in and out but he has managed it. His form has been excellent these last two weeks. A groundhog when it comes to the breakdown, it has been noticeable just how much ball he has been carrying this last while for both Leinster and Ireland. It’s no accident.

Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde, and Leinster skills coach Hugh Hogan have all assisted with his efforts to beef up this part of his game.

As have Ireland assistant coaches Paul O’Connell and John Fogarty.

“Something Paulie had focused on with us was working on our strengths because you can get into habits of always looking at what you didn’t do well and working on that.

“He was very much driving that if you are good at tackling then work on your tackling and try and be the best that you can on those kind of things.”