Forwards coach Jimmy Duffy turns down Connacht contract extension

Forwards coach Jimmy Duffy has decided to follow Nigel Carolan’s lead and turn down a contract extension with Connacht in favour of enhancing his coaching experience elsewhere.

Duffy is the last link to the coaching team led by Pat Lam which captured Connacht’s only silverware in their history when they defeated Leinster to lift the Pro12 title in 2016.

And Duffy, similar to Carolan, does not have a coaching position to walk into but is backing himself to land a role somewhere that will enhance his CV.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend, who has lamented the loss of Carolan and Duffy, said he fully understood the need for coaches to experience roles elsewhere and he wished them well. He himself knows all about the need to move in professional coaching with his arrival in Galway three years ago his 15th home in 23 years.

Duffy, like Carolan, had his playing career cut short by injury and also moved into the coaching arena through player development programmes and worked closely with Carolan in developing the academy at the Sportsground which provided the backbone to the 2016 Pro12 winning team.

His departure will mean a backroom reconstruction job for Friend with defence coach Pete Wilkins possibly set for a new role as they prepare for the new season.

Top of the priority list will be the recruitment of two key coaches to replace Carolan and Duffy who have each clocked up a quarter of a century commitment to Connacht in one role or the other.

“This has been a tough decision for me and my family, but I feel it’s the right one as I look to progress my coaching career. Connacht Rugby has been a major part of my life stretching over 25 years, so it was never going to be easy when the day comes to move on.

“I feel now is the time for me to stretch myself and further my development as a coach,” said the former Galwegians and Connacht lock.

Friend said he would have preferred to hold on to Duffy and Carolan.

“Jimmy is a consummate professional and an excellent forwards coach who I’ve had the pleasure of working with since 2018. His dedication, knowledge of the game, and constant drive to further develop our players has been first-rate. Our current crop of forwards are all the better because of him and I know he’ll succeed wherever the future takes him,” said Friend.

“While we would have preferred to see Jimmy sign on with us again, we would never stand in the way of any coach when they feel the time is right to move on.”