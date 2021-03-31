Toulouse lose Springbok Elstadt for Munster clash 

Toulouse have been hit by a further selection blow ahead of their Champions Cup play-off against Munster in Limerick on Saturday after Springbok flanker Rynhardt Elstadt was ruled out due to Ireland’s Covid-19 quarantine protocols.

Reports in France, quoting Toulouse head coach Ugp Mola, state that Elstadt will not have completed Ireland’s mandatory 14-day isolation period since travelling from his native South Africa.

Elstadt had flown home with permission from his club to complete a commercial pilot’s licence examination during the French Top 14’s break from March 13-27 and missed Toulouse’s league loss to Montpellier last weekend during the 10-day isolation period that is mandatory in France. The back-rower returned to squad training on Monday but will have only been back from South Africa 12 days when the team flies to Ireland for Saturday’s Thomond Park Round of 16 clash.

“There was provision for rest but the period is obviously not conducive to going to the beach,” Mola told Midi Olympique.

“He had an exam to complete to become an airline pilot and was allowed to leave, with the understanding that would have to honour the French Health Ministry’s 10-day isolation rule.” Mola added that both Champions Cup organisers EPCR and the Irish government had denied his club’s requests to allow entry without quarantine to both Elstadt and skills coach Alan Zondagh, who had also returned to South Africa during the Top 14 break.

Esltadt’s absence adds to an injury list that includes wings Lucas Tauzin and Juan Mallia, full-backs Thomas Ramos and Arthur Bonneval, and centres Pierre Fouyssac and Sofiane Guitone.

Former Connacht back Pita Ahki and veteran France wing Yoann Huget are doubts, both due to Achilles tendon injuries while lock Joe Tekori was set to face a Top 14 disciplinary hearing on Wednesday having been cited for an incident in last Saturday’s home defeat to Montpellier.