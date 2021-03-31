Leinster’s Scott Penny beats Munster duo to PRO14 Next-Gen Star of the Season award

Penny joins Caelan Doris, Jordan Larmour and Joey Carbery as recent award winners
Leinster's Scott Penny beat Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey to the award. Picture: 

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 12:19
Joel Slattery

Leinster's Scott Penny has been voted as the Guinness PRO14 Next-Gen Star of the Season.

Penny, the league's joint-top try-scorer with nine, got the nod for the gong which the province have dominated in recent years.

While the back-rower missed the PRO14 final win through injury his performances throughout a season which for Leo Cullen's men lose just twice.

The former Ireland U20 international beat Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey, Glasgow Warriors’ Scott Dobie and Scarlets’ Jac Morgan were also nominated to the award.

Penny joins Caelan Doris, Jordan Larmour and Joey Carbery (who played for Leinster in the 2016/17 season where he was recognised) as recent award winners from the province.

The award was voted by a pool of 75-plus media from across the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa including reporters, broadcasters, former players and coaches.

Ulster's Luke Marshall won the award in the 2012/13 season.

