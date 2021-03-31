Edinburgh awarded points from postponed PRO14 clash with Benetton

The awarding of four tournament points makes no major change to the final standings with the Scottish side still finishing in fifth place in Conference B
A general view of the action during the Guinness PRO14 match between Edinburgh and Munster at BT Murrayfield Stadium. Picture:Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 10:16
Joel Slattery

Edinburgh have been awarded the points from their unplayed PRO14 clash with Benetton after the game was postponed due to Covid cases in the Italian side's squad.

The fixture was the only outstanding one in the season which saw a number of postponements due to the pandemic.

"(T)he tournament’s Sports & Regulatory Committee considered that the result of playing the game would not make any material difference to either team’s final standing in Conference B," a statement from tournament organisers said.

As per the tournament protocol, the fixture will be deemed a 0-0 draw, but four match points would be awarded to the team who had not been the cause of the postponement, which is the Scottish side in this case.

"This protocol ensures that no artificial scoring points were added to the tries/points for and against columns. As a result, Edinburgh rugby’s match points total for the campaign will read as 29," the statement explained.

Tournament Director, David Jordan praised the teams and stakeholders for coming to the agreement and added that the decision to not fulfill the fixture will ensure a rest period ahead of the Rainbow Cup.

Benetton lost every game in Conference B, a pool that included Munster and Connacht, while Edinburgh won five of the 15 matches that were decided on the pitch.

