Stephen Larkham: Jason Jenkins will be 'immense' for Thomas Ahern and Fineen Wycherley's development

Munster have moved to allay fears the signing of South African forward Jason Jenkins for next season will compromise the advancement of talented homegrown talent.

The arrival this summer of Jenkins, 25, from Japanese club Toyota Verblitz was confirmed yesterday as Munster also announced new contracts for six locally developed players.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron and lock Fineen Wycherley are extending their stays while academy quartet Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly, and Josh Wycherley will move up to senior contracts for 2021-22.

On the face of it, signing a 6ft 7ins, 19-stone South African capped once by the Springboks in 2018 seems at odds with the ongoing development of the locks in that group, Waterford’s Ahern and West Cork’s Fineen Wycherley, and also back-rower Daly, from Castleisland, Co Kerry.

So too Jenkins’s signing a day after the province announced it was regretfully allowing both JJ Hanrahan and Darren Sweetnam to seek pastures new as it sought to trim its squad size in the midst of an economy hit by a pandemic.

A YouTube highlights reel can only scratch the surface but the line-busting carries and big hits showcasing Jenkins’ talents point to a player who will be welcomed with open arms by Munster yet Stephen Larkham moved to dispel the notion that his signing would stifle the development of the young forwards who have given hope of a bright future in red.

The senior coach explained the motives for signing RG Snyman’s former pack-mate at the Bulls that included coping with the surprise decision to quit the game by CJ Stander and the need to sign a suitable, oven-ready replacement as well as finding a mentor for the young guns.

“We signed Jason as a back row that can cover second row,” Larkham said.

“We’re losing CJ and as soon as that was announced, as soon as CJ announced that to us we tried to get into the market to find someone who could actually replace CJ.

“That’s our thinking behind Jason. He is covering back row first and he’ll offer experience to anyone and everyone in this team in whatever position he plays in or any other position in the back five in that forward pack.

“I can only see that if you’re genuine about winning silverware, which I’ve said we are and you guys obviously think that we are as well, you’ve got to have depth in your squad.

“There are going to be injuries, there is going to be guys called up to the national team and we need to make sure that we have got the depth in all of those positions and I think Jason gives us coverage in all of those positions. I think he is going to be immense for these young guys, particularly Thomas Ahern and Fineen, he’s going to be immense for their growth.”

Larkham insisted the aforementioned duo and young back-row forwards such as Daly, John Hodnett, and Gavin Coombes, Munster’s leading try scorer this season and a PRO14 final starter, were making progress and were ready to continue in senior matchday squads.

“They are (ready). Fineen has had a number of starts this year, he is just out with (a neck) injury but hopefully coming back this week. Trained today, trained quite well today. We expected that he will be available for selection this week.

“We have been trying to give Thomas a chance up there as well. They have both been progressing exceptionally well. We are very happy with exactly where they are at in terms of their development.

“And then you have got other back-rowers that are coming along, Jack Daly and John Hodnett. I didn’t want to start naming names because there is so many to rattle through but there are plans to get all of these young guys game time.

“We are very cognisant that we are going to lose guys on the national team, to injuries, and that we need the depth in our squad. We are making sure that we are progressing those guys with game time as often as we can.”

Of the departures of fly-half Hanrahan and Sweetnam, Larkham said replacements would not be sought from outside. Hanrahan will depart for Clermont Auvergne at the end of the season while Sweetnam asked to be released early from his contract in order to join Ronan O’Gara at La Rochelle on a medical joker for the rest of the current campaign.

Hanrahan will leave as Joey Carbery is hopefully back to full match fitness following more than a year sidelined by an ankle injury with Ben Healy, Jake Flannery and the aforementioned Crowley left to fight it out as back-up to the Ireland playmaker at number 10. The former Australian out-half said there would be no need for reinforcements in his old position.

“No, we’ve signed the young guys through now,” Larkham said. “We were desperate to keep JJ. He’s been great on the field but he’s in the leadership group and he’s been equally great around the guys off the field in terms of imparting a lot of his knowledge into these younger guys. So we’re definitely going to miss him but no, we’re working to a budget, and we’re looking to squad size and numbers in particular positions, and we’ve got enough coverage there at the moment.”