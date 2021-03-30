Eye-tracking technology will be trialled to help detect concussions in rugby

Dr Eanna Falvey said: 'We believe that oculomotor screening examination in rugby has the potential to boost the identification and management of concussions'
Eye-tracking technology will be trialled to help detect concussions in rugby

Eye-tracking technology will be used to provide an objective assessment of whether a player is concussed. File photo

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 12:11
Jamie Gardner

Eye-tracking technology will be trialled to assist with the detection of concussions in the sport, World Rugby has announced.

In competitions trialling the technology, it will be used in-match alongside the sport’s existing head injury assessment (HIA) process and also as part of the return-to-play steps.

Studies have found that eye movement, or oculomotor function, is altered at the time a concussion is suffered, or shortly after, and the technology being trialled should pick up any changes in that function.

World Rugby chief medical officer Dr Eanna Falvey said: “We believe that oculomotor screening examination in rugby has the potential to boost the identification and management of concussions by objectively identifying potential abnormalities in oculomotor function between a player’s baseline and when removed for an HIA assessment, adding to the depth of identification methods available to the sport.”

Two technology providers – EyeGuide and NeuroFlex – will be involved in the trials, with details of the competitions they will be used in yet to be confirmed.

The news comes at a time when the treatment of head injuries in rugby and in all sports is under scrutiny, and when a legal action on behalf of nine former players suffering from early onset dementia has been launched against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

A separate study, carried out by the University of Birmingham among elite male rugby players in the Premiership and the Championship in England, has identified biomarkers in a player’s saliva which were 94% accurate in predicting the outcome of an HIA as to whether a player was concussed or not.

More in this section

Ulster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Round 10 Dan McFarland: Will Addison close to return after 14 months out
Claire Molloy with Elisa Giordano and Francesca Sgorbini 24/10/2020 Claire Molloy aims to hit the ground running with new Six Nations format
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Stuart Lancaster sure of Leinster's place at the top table for years to come
concussionpa-sourceplace: uk
Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Final

Munster to make decision on Peter O’Mahony's fitness 'later in the week' ahead of Toulouse clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up