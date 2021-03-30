Munster to make decision on Peter O’Mahony's fitness 'later in the week' ahead of Toulouse clash

The Ireland flanker sustained a deep cut to his thigh in Munster’s Guinness PRO14 final loss to Leinster
Munster to make decision on Peter O’Mahony's fitness 'later in the week' ahead of Toulouse clash

Peter O'Mahony of Munster lies injured during the Guinness PRO14 Final defeat to Leinster at the RDS last weekend. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 11:13
Simon Lewis

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony’s chances of facing Toulouse in this Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup showdown remain in the balance after the province put a decision on his availability on hold on Tuesday.

The Ireland flanker sustained a deep cut to his thigh in Munster’s Guinness PRO14 final loss to Leinster last Saturday with head coach Johann van Graan admitting that night his skipper was “struggling”.

Tuesday’s squad update ahead of this Saturday’s Round of 16 clash with the French Top 14 leaders at Thomond Park said O’Mahony “will be assessed over the week after sustaining a deep laceration to his thigh against Leinster and his availability will be determined later in the week.”

Munster did have more positive news to report with lock Fineen Wycherley on the way back from a neck injury he suffered against Scarlets on March 12.

The province said the West Cork forward will progress his rehabilitation this week and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Centre Dan Goggin has returned to training having recovered from a hand injury he suffered at the end of the January home game against Benetton but scrum-half Paddy Patterson has undergone surgery on an ankle injury sustained at home to Benetton on March 19 and is set to begin rehabilitation.

There appears to be no comeback in sight in lock RG Snyman’s immediate future, the South African World Cup winner was marked as continuing to rehab the knee injury he suffered on debut last August alongside scrum-half Neil Cronin, who also on the way back from a serious knee issue.

More in this section

Claire Molloy with Elisa Giordano and Francesca Sgorbini 24/10/2020 Claire Molloy aims to hit the ground running with new Six Nations format
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Stuart Lancaster sure of Leinster's place at the top table for years to come
Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne celebrate with the Guinness PRO14 trophy 12/9/2020 Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne doubts for Toulon clash
#munster rugby
Ulster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Round 10

Dan McFarland: Will Addison close to return after 14 months out

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up