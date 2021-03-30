Dan McFarland: Will Addison close to return after 14 months out

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is optimistic utility back Will Addison will make his long-awaited return from injury before the end of the season.

Addison has been dogged by injury since joining Ulster from Sale Sharks in 2018 and has not played for 14 months because of calf and back problems.

While admitting he does not know if Marcell Coetzee will play again for Ulster this season because of a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash against Harlequins, there is better news regarding Ireland international Addison.

“I would be very optimistic that Will will see rugby before the end of the season,” McFarland said.

“He has been out for a long time so you can’t just throw him back in as soon as he can run. He is back in training with us now and he is not doing everything but he is doing a big chunk of the stuff that we do.”

After the ‘heartbreak’ of missing out on PRO14 knockout rugby, McFarland says Ulster regard their first foray into the Challenge Cup as an exciting opportunity to win silverware.

“It is a brilliant opportunity to play play-off rugby,” he said. “It was pretty heart-breaking to watch the (PRO14) final at the weekend. It would have been nice to have had another play-off given the effort we put in and the wins we put in but it is what it is and we turn the page. We have two new competitions to look forward to.”

McFarland is impressed with how former Munster hooker and assistant coach Jerry Flannery has improved the Quins’ set piece since joining the English club as lineout coach last summer.

“I played with Jerry at Connacht, he is a friend of mine. Every time I talk rugby with him is an exhausting process, you feel like he squeezes every drop of information out of you!

“They are top in the lineout and much like our own forwards coach here, Roddy (Grant) has taken our lineout from lower mid-table to top of the list in attack and defence this year.

“We scored more driving mauls than any other team in the (PRO14) competition this year, and Jerry does the same job over there.”