Leaving Munster: Hanrahan confirms one-year deal with Clermont

JJ HANRAHAN has confirmed he's leaving Munster and heading to Clermont-Auvergne in the Top 14 on a one-year deal - with the option of a second.

The Munster ten is out of contract in his home province, and admitted it was "difficult to hear" his future lay elsewhere. Howevever the Kerry man, who made 140 appearances in red, believes he is going to a Top 14 outfit with very similar values to Munster's.

“I have lifelong friends from this club, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry.

“Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for.

“Currently my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland.”

Clermont coach Franck Azema is leaving the club at the end of the season, with speculation that former Leinster forwards coach Jonno Gibbes - now director of rugby at Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle - is favoured to take over at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

Earlier this season the French outfit saw the Currow man at his best when he helped Munster secure victory at Stade Marcel Michelin in the second round of the Champions Cup. The out-half was 100% accurate off the tee and scored 24 points in the memorable comeback.

Added Hanrahan: “It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster - however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years.

Head Coach Johann van Graan said, “JJ is a fantastic player and has been a great servant to Munster Rugby.

“We’ve said from the beginning we want to retain all of our players but unfortunately the harsh realities of what’s happened over the past year have come to a head. Due to the challenges stemming from the Covid landscape we are not in a position to hold onto a player of JJ’s calibre, and we are sorry to see him go.

“While he has a fantastic opportunity ahead of him we still have a job to do here and we look forward to JJ successfully seeing out his time in the red jersey.”