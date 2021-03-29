Jack Conan ready to roll up his sleeves as Leinster hunt more trophies

Jack Conan has no intention of basking in his man-of-the-match display and within minutes of Leinster’s success on Saturday night he had shifted his attention to next Friday’s Champions Cup clash with Toulon.

In fairness, newly crowned league champions have never had less time to savour the win but with Leinster lifting the crown for the second time in just over six months, they won’t be too bothered.

Instead, as Conan pointed out, while they continue to dominate the PRO14 at an unprecedented level, there is plenty of unfinished business in Europe and the sheen won’t be long disappearing off their latest success over Munster if they get dumped out of the Champions Cup next Friday evening in their own backyard.

The 28-year old only scored one try in this PRO14 campaign but that was the one which one it for them on Saturday and he believes that the short turnaround to Toulon will suit them.

“100%, we’ll look to build on this performance. We want to win everything we can, we want to win every single game in every competition we’re in and that doesn’t change, it’s even more important this week.

“We haven’t been at the level we want to be at in the last two years in Europe, so it’s a massive opportunity in the RDS to put in a good performance against a good French side and hopefully progress.”

He said there is no magic formula to their success or to the insatiable desire they have to pile silverware on top of silverware and having used 57 players in the PRO14 campaign, individuals just can’t afford to rest on their laurels.

“I think it’s just our mindset. We got out there to win every moment in front of our face and we’re incredibly proud to play for this club, incredibly proud to play in the RDS and as finals go it doesn’t get much bigger than playing your local rivals in the RDS.

“Obviously it’s a weird few weeks, lads come back in from international camp, there’s been lads who have been slogging away doing unbelievable work since we’ve been gone.

“So, it’s tough to fit back in and pick up from where you left off and be able to build on it, but I think we put in a great 80 minutes.

“Bar a few undisciplined moments, from myself included in the first 40 minutes, I think we looked defensively really strong out there.

“I think we left a few scores out there, we could have punished them a few more times, but it’s a testament to how hard they work and how dogged they are that they don’t give up.

“So, I think we’re pretty happy with where we are after that 80 minutes, but there’s another few massive weeks to come here at the club,” added Conan.

His display on Saturday was a neat way to mark his 101st appearance for Leinster and the Wicklow native said that Toulon will present a different challenge on Friday, even if the French are but a shadow of the side which remains the only one to win the Champions Cup three seasons in a row.

“They’ve got a huge pack and their ability to muscle up and front up is one of the best in Europe so we’re under no illusions how hard that’s going to be, especially with the short turnaround, so it’s going to be a big test for the club and in the coming days we’ll recover well and get back to the drawing board on Monday morning.”