'We gave it all we got and we ended up short': Munster unable to break Leinster dominance

It was the great English philosopher Howard Wilkinson who said after a particularly trying season that his team’s efforts to succeed had been like pushing custard up a hill with your finger.

It was a knowing and deadpan reference to the tale of Sisyphus, an ancient Greek king condemned by Zeus to the eternal punishment of rolling a boulder up a hill. Forever.

Whether Johann van Graan is a student of either Greek mythology or dry-witted Yorkshire football managers remains to be seen but the analogy applies equally to his trials in building a Munster side capable of ending Leinster’s dominance.

One can only guess the dark mood our Corinthian king found himself in over an eternity but listening to the Munster head coach on Saturday night as he waved the white flag after a sixth consecutive defeat to Leinster since December 2018, and a fourth knockout blow by them in successive seasons, gave more than a hint of the Sisyphean pursuit of a seemingly unachievable task.

In truth, Munster failed to even get the boulder rolling in Dublin on Saturday, instead finding themselves straight from the kick-off engaged in a gargantuan effort merely to stop it flattening them.

They never stood a chance. Seven days after a combined effort for Ireland left England shellshocked across the road at Aviva Stadium, Leinster turned on their recent comrades at the RDS with ferocity, relentless pressure, and chilling accuracy to secure a fourth Guinness PRO14 title, denying them yet again that first trophy since 2011.

In trouble from Ross Byrne’s deep kick-off as Rory O’Loughlin forced an attacking lineout, Munster were defending for their lives just a minute in and 3-0 down after three, 6-0 after 11.

Struggling to get out of their half for long periods, and holding on by a thread, Munster’s nerves looked frayed, and although Joey Carbery replied with a penalty on 13 minutes, a mix-up between Keith Earls and Mike Haley at a quickly-taken lineout, caused by pressure from Jordan Larmour, was more indicative of Munster’s scrambled collective state of mind.

That they made it to half-time level at 6-6 was something of a minor miracle but Leinster’s unrelenting turning of the screw would begin to reap rewards soon after the break. Munster’s defence had held the home side up over the line for the second time in the game when the rain started to pour and Leinster did likewise towards their line, Jack Conan finally getting the try his side deserved for their dominance and Munster began to properly unravel.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne dejected after the game with Johnny Sexton of Leinster. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

They had lost captain Peter O’Mahony to a deep cut on his leg by the time Ross Byrne converted the 48th-minute try and all hope faded as Leinster dealt another psychological blow to fragile morale by sending on replacements of the quality of Tadhg Furlong, Johnny Sexton, and Ryan Baird to get the job done.

All it took was another three points, Byrne dispatching the penalty having returned to replace Sexton, called ashore for a Head Injury Assessment.

The roars from the vocal Leinster bench sounded louder with every Munster setback that followed, an Earls knock on, a Craig Casey tap and go that ended in a turnover, JJ Hanrahan chipping the ball from his own tryline into the arms of another wave of blue marauders and the superb Robbie Henshaw putting in a massive hit on his opposite number Chris Farrell. This was supposed to be Munster’s best chance yet of breaking the cycle of inferiority to their rivals. Instead, it was further confirmation of the fact.

“There is a feeling that we gave it all we got and we ended up short,” van Graan said.

“There was no doubt in our minds that we could come and win here today. We know that it’s an away final against the three-time champions so there’s no way around that. It doesn’t help that you try and tell them some fairytale. We’ve got to keep chasing them and currently they are just too good for us.”

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

He added: “We had a lot of belief about this but once they go two scores up, nobody catches them. We knew we were in trouble at 16-6 and if you look at those last five minutes, the more we wanted to play, the more they just shut us down. The way Robbie Henshaw hit Chris Farrell kind of summed it up.”

The head coach was even found longing for the merry month of May, when this final should have been played, under sunny skies and on hard pitches. It was a similar setting seven months ago, in late summer across the road at Aviva Stadium when Munster were at their most expansive and penetrative against Leinster, the post-lockdown restart game in a rejigged and long-delayed 2019-20 campaign.

Under such conditions van Graan’s side went toe to toe in a running game, matching the champions try for try in a pulsating contest, taking most of their chances but losing 27-25 as JJ Hanrahan missed a late conversion and then saw a later drive for a drop-goal attempt stymied by an intercepted pass from the fly-half.

Munster died with their boots on that day but cannot say they have done so since, though it is clearly not just down to the conditions, as van Graan suggested.

“I think the first game after lockdown we played in incredibly good conditions, I think that score was 27-25. I will also point to the fact that Leinster only scored one try today, sure we want to score a lot of tries, but I think the last three times, if I am not mistaken the semi-final was one try, the game in Thomond Park was one try each and tonight they scored one try to zero.

“From that point of view, I would love for the two of us to play on a warm sunny afternoon, but currently that is not what we get. Who knows what might happen then?”