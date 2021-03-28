Former Munster coach Rob Penney sacked by Waratahs after winless run

Penney was less than two seasons through the three-year deal he signed in late 2019.
Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 14:36
Jim Cook

Former Munster coach Rob Penney has been sacked by the NSW Waratahs.

Head coach Penney was axed following  Saturday's 46-14 defeat to Queensland Reds, a result which leaves the Waratahs winless from five games this season and rooted to the bottom of the Aussie Super Rugby table.

"This is devastating news for him," NSW Rugby chief executive Paul Doorn said. "To his credit, in many ways based off conversations we've had previously leading up to this point, it wasn't a dramatic surprise. He is bitterly disappointed that he can't continue to fight with the squad he has.

"He appreciates the organisation's rationale for making the decisions that are made. The decision to part ways with Penney was not taken lightly"

Assistant coaches Jason Gilmore and Chris Whitaker have been named as interim head coaches for the remainder of the 2021 season.

“My only comment at this point is I was desperate to stay and be part of the rebuild,” Penney told the Herald on Sunday.

Penney coached stints coaching Canterbury and the New Zealand U20s team in 2011 and 2012 before coming to Munster. He also work in the Japanese Top League before joining the Waraths two years ago.

