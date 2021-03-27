Darren Sweetnam set for move to La Rochelle

Darren Sweetnam will join La Rochelle for the rest of the season 
Darren Sweetnam set for move to La Rochelle

Munster's Darren Sweetnam 

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 20:28
Tony Leen

Darren Sweetnam will join Ronan O'Gara at La Rochelle for the rest of the season.

La Rochelle returned to winning ways by defeating Bordeaux Bègles 26-11 today in the Top14, and the former Cork hurler will now join the club on a three-month 'medical joker' deal.

Sweetnam won three Ireland caps under Joe Schmidt, but his Munster career has been hampered by injury. 

His last regular run of appearances was in the 2018/19 season and he has only featured six times in this campaign.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Sweetnam will hope that a short stint at the Top14 title challengers puts him in the shop window for offers next summer.

He will join the French side as a 'medical joker', to bring cover to the backs after a cruciate  injury to Jeremy Sinzelle.

 

