Toner thrilled with record after Leinster 'front up'

Devin Toner said it was particularly special to become Leinster’s most capped player in a game where they captured their fourth PRO14 title in a row.

The 34-year old played 80 minutes for the second week in a row as he surpassed Gordon D’Arcy’s record with his 262th appearance for Leinster.

“Ah it’s brilliant. To get the record in such an important game is pretty special. I have had a phenomenal amount of goodwill, texts and tweets. It has been overwhelming to be honest.

“To be able to front up as we did especially in the RDS was brilliant. We knew we had to match them physically and thankfully we did.

“I wasn’t expecting 80 minutes there to be honest. You just have to work hard, dig deep like you always have to do against Munster, but I am just thankful that everyone who played today put their hand up and dug deep.

“I think you had lads like Jack Conan, Rhys Ruddock and Robbie Henshaw getting us over the gainline, making the hard yards. Once we get in the opposition half we pride ourselves on keeping the ball, which we had to do.

"With our defence we had to front up and get the hits in, which we did.”

Jack Conan was superb for Leo Cullen’s men with another outstanding display, and all he regretted is that their supporters were not there to see them lift their eighth league title with a comprehensive win.

“It’s fantastic. There is no bigger final than playing your local rivals at home in your own backyard. More than anything else it was the performance we put in, we showed we can win ugly and arm wrestle teams and really front up when it matters.

“Fair play to Munster, I think they put in a brilliant 80 minutes and they didn’t let up at all, it’s a testament to the quality of the side that they are. I know there are a lot of lads who will be disappointed now, there will be some fantastic contests between us and them in the years to come.

"Everyone is delighted, this is what we wanted. Getting a win here today and a fourth PRO14 in a row, it’s incredible.

“The only thing that could make this better is if the crowd was filled with fans, friends and family. More importantly that anything else, is this is a squad effort.

“All the lads that played their part when we were away in camp and on international duty, they got us here, they got us to this final today. Hats off to those lads who, a lot of them weren’t here today and weren’t out playing, but that victory was for them and hopefully they’ll get their day and get the chance to play in a final,” added Conan.