Munster now better equipped to get job done and finally claim PRO14 title

Who wants it more? It is an age-old sporting question when two sides lock horns, accentuated when the opponents are close rivals.

Yet is also a little reductive. How do you compare want, for instance, when one team is chasing an unprecedented four titles in a row, the other desperately seeking a first trophy in a decade.

This is the framework for that old chestnut this evening when Leinster host Munster at the RDS in the Guinness PRO14 final and it doesn’t really wash.

Leo Cullen agrees and today the Leinster head coach shot down that question by saying: “We know we’re playing against a hugely motivated team, what’s changed there really? I think they’re always pretty motivated to beat us. For us, it’s to make sure we’re motivated to beat them because if we lose it won’t be an enjoyable feeling.”

More pertinent, every time, is the ability of those rivals to achieve their ends and that is what interests both head coaches and for that matter the rest of those who will be watching events unfold in Dublin from 5pm.

For Munster’s Johann van Graan, the chief concern is whether after three successive semi-final defeats to Leinster and four PRO14 losses to them in a row by ever-decreasing margins his men are now in a place where they finally can deliver the levels of execution under pressure he knows they are capable of but have failed to do so when it mattered most.

Be it a malfunctioning set-piece in Leinster’s 22, the concession of a breakdown penalty after multiple phases or the miss of a crucial penalty kick, Munster have so often in those defeats been the masters of their own downfall yet their head coach believes he has seen enough from his players this season in reaching the decider to be confident that the lessons have been learned.

“I think it’s what we’ve done during through the season,” Van Graan said.

You have to learn from what’s happened in previous seasons.

“If you look at the way that we’ve won our games over the season, starting with the Scarlets away, winning it right at the end, and then Edinburgh, coming from behind; some away games like Glasgow where we had to grind out.

“We learned quite a lot out of the Ulster game. We were at full strength just after the break of the new year. We learned a lot in the Thomond Park game against Leinster which we came up short by three points.

“Our away record, if I’m not mistaken, is seven out of eight in the PRO14 this year. We learned a lot out of the Clermont game. So, it’s about learning your lessons and like I’ve said before it’s all about what happens on the day in the final. This is a once-off game. Nothing which has happened before in the season matters now. We’ve got to take our opportunities on Saturday afternoon.”

Munster will go into the final with their strongest possible side and in Joey Carbery a fly-half who has proven he can take his opportunities.

He could well be the difference for the men in red this time, backed by a confident and effective set-piece harnessed by Graham Rowntree, partnered by a renewed half-back in Conor Murray and with a backline outside him that is perhaps the strongest Munster have ever fielded.

As van Graan suggested, the epic 39-31 win in Clermont last December, achieved with JJ Hanrahan at 10 on one of his standout days off the kicking tee, must be the template, just not the concession of four tries in the first 25 minutes. When Munster finally arrived at Stade Marcel Michelin, their play was a joy to behold, the expansive interplay between forwards and backs in coming from 28-9 down to win with more than a little hello from a dominant set-piece, the benchmark for future performances and certainly the base level for today’s challenge, if conditions allow.

Motivation will not be the issue for Leinster, who will have the luxury of springing the likes of Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, and Tadhg Furlong from their bench, their stand-ins as starters also of international quality.

Cullen’s men are serial winners, consummate champions and favourites, no matter how much their head coach tries to play down their status. Yet the biggest threat to their dominance could be a failure to expect the unexpected from a side forced to play within the limits of poor conditions in their last two meetings, a rain-lashed PRO14 semi-final last September and a similarly drenched regular-season meeting at Thomond Park in January.

Munster have more in their armoury than they revealed on those occasions and if van Graan is to be believed, are now better equipped to get the job done and finally deliver that long-awaited piece of silverware.