Munster vs Leinster: When friends become foes

If ever there was a game to which you could apply the phrase “frenemies” then Saturday's Guinness PRO14 final between Leinster and Munster is it.

The rivalry between the two provinces burns as strongly as ever but the timing of this game adds an interesting subtext, just seven days after players from both teams were on the same side getting one over England in the Six Nations.

There might have been more head to heads but for the respective selections, so no Conor Murray versus Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, nor Tadhg Beirne facing Ryan Baird across the lineout.

They may happen late on should the Leinster duo come of their bench but for now, here are three match-ups between these best of enemies.

Jack Conan v CJ Stander: The coming of age on the test stage for Conan could have led to a three-way rivalry at No. 8 with Stander and the currently injured Caelan Doris but the Munster man’s decision to retire at the end of the season has changed the dynamic to one of a passing of the baton, as happened against England last week, when Stander started at flanker alongside today’s opponent.

Josh van der Flier v Peter O’Mahony: The Leinster man got the nod for the England game seven days ago as the Munster skipper returned from a three-match suspension following his sending off against Wales. Had Will Connors not suffered injury in training the previous week it could have been a different rivalry altogether at No 7 but these two opponents make for an intriguing battle.

Jordan Larmour v Keith Earls: Rivals at opposite ends of the age spectrum but with little between them in terms of their ability to run defenders ragged. Earls was the standout, try-scoring wing against England last week having earned his start ahead of the Leinster man, who is still finding his form after a spell out injured.