Head-to-head: How does the Munster team match up to their Leinster counterparts

1 5 Hugo Keenan: Coming off the back of a Six Nations campaign in which he played every minute of the tournament for Ireland and looks to have nailed down the full-back berth in the process, sealed with a brilliant aerial take of a Johnny Sexton crossfield kick in which he soared above Elliot Daly. Will come into this game with confidence sky high. 8.

15 Mike Haley: Playing the season of his career in red with great ability in the air, dependable defence, good vision and increasingly influential as a playmaker. Leads his team for clean breaks, defenders beaten and metres made in the PRO14 this season. 8.

Advantage: Draw.

14 Jordan Larmour: Lightly used by Ireland after an injury-hit season, Larmour will come into the final looking to vent some of that frustration, not least having been replaced by Keith Earls for a starting jersey against England. Started last season’s final at full-back but appears more comfortable on the wing and Munster know all about his ability to unlock their defences, most recently for the winning try at Thomond Park in January. 8.

14 Andrew Conway: May have fallen down the Ireland pecking order but still a valuable contributor to the Munster cause in the air and on the deck where he can turn defenders inside out. 8.

Advantage: Draw.

13 Rory O’Loughlin: Won the battle to fill the vacuum left by the injured Garry Ringrose as he makes a first final appearance but O’Loughlin will be no makeweight and is seriously underrated. Strong in contact, a sharp turn of pace and an eye for the tryline, though he has not yet scored this season. 7.

13 Chris Farrell: Will have fire in his belly after seven weeks in Ireland camp without a minute of gametime. Good hands and clever feet allied to his size and battering-ram qualities make him a valuable all-rounder. 7.

Advantage: Draw.

12 Robbie Henshaw: At the peak of his powers last week in taking the fight to England in a man of the match performance at outside centre that was perhaps his best yet for Ireland.

Robbie Henshaw during the Leinster Rugby captain's run at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A real gamebreaker as he showed with an excellent try against France in 2020 and equally effective at inside centre. 9.

12 Damian de Allende: World Cup winner looking to finish his debut season with a winner’s medal, the South African has brought defensive steel to the Munster midfield and a different dimension to Munster’s attack with great hands and footwork allied to the physical strength to break the gainline. 8.

Advantage: Leinster.

11 Dave Kearney: Keeping James Lowe out of the side and Leinster’s leading try scorer in the PRO14 with eight this season, 10 in all competitions. A tireless and dependable performer with he also leads his province for turnovers, eight this season in the league and is in great form. 7.

11 Keith Earls: Proved he is still Ireland’s most clinical finisher with a superb couple of tries against England, only one of which was allowed to stand. At 33 and one of just two survivors from the 2011 final, he still has the appetite of a terrier both in defence and attack and could match Leinster’s Sean Cronin for scoring a try in three separate finals (2011 and 2017). 9.

Advantage: Munster.

10: Ross Byrne: Starts his second PRO14 final in six months having guided Leinster to their third title in a row against Ulster last September but will be frustrated by lack of Ireland minutes these past seven week. Solid playmaker and a superb kicker, both in open play and off the tee, where he is 100 per cent in the PRO14 this season. 7.

10 Joey Carbery: He’s back after a 13-month absence and that’s all that matters to Munster supporters. Ireland’s most creative playmaker is a real game-changer who can make the difference for his province if given the platform.

Joey Carbery. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Plays right to the gainline, has the talent to unlock defences and is like a magnet in drawing defenders before releasing others into space. He can kick goals under pressure too. 8.

Advantage: Munster.

9 Luke McGrath: Overlooked by Ireland, the scrum-half has been a leader for his province during the Six Nations. A smart nine with a good change of pace and eye for a gap that can unsettle defenders and whose willingness to support strike runners is rewarded with tries. 7

9 Conor Murray: Still Ireland’s best scrum-half, his decision-making and tactical kicking was top-notch against England last weekend and on the back of a strong pack performance got his backline ticking. Like Earls, though two years younger than the wing, a survivor of the 2011 final victory over Leinster. 8.

Advantage: Munster.

1 Cian Healy: A lot of miles on the clock and put in a 61-minute shift off the bench against England last Saturday but the 33-year-old with 109 Test caps, Ireland’s most-capped prop, has not been found wanting and he remains a thorn in the sides of tighthead props and at the breakdown. 8.

1 James Cronin: An unsung hero of the Munster pack and finally enjoying a long spell free of injury, the loosehead is an asset at the breakdown though not as formidable a ball carrier as Dave Kilcoyne, named on the bench. 7.

Advantage: Leinster.

2 Ronan Kelleher: Showing his credentials at Test level and unlucky not to start against England with Rob Herring chosen instead for his more consistent lineout darts.

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher is tackled by Scotland's Nick Haining (bottom) and Ali Price during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Yet Kelleher brings some talent to open play and is an excellent ball carrier who can gain his side valuable metres. 7.

2 Niall Scannell: Missed the start of the season due to a neck injury but gathering momentum form-wise and the Ireland international gets the nod at hooker over in-form fellow Corkman Kevin O’Byrne. 7.

Advantage: Draw.

3 Andrew Porter: More than able in holding the fort in Tadhg Furlong’s absence in the first half of the season and keeping the British & Irish Lions tighthead out of the starting line-up this evening. An aggressive scrummager and strong in contact on both sides of the ball, Porter would be a regular starter in any other province. 8.

3 John Ryan: Now a front-row veteran and has been solid as a rock at tighthead for a long-time now, getting the nod over Stephen Archer and keeping rising stars Keynan Knox and Roman Salanoa at bay. 7.

Advantage: Leinster.

4 Devin Toner: Set to become Leinster’s all-time most-capped player when he surpasses Gordon D’Arcy’s 261 appearances this evening, Toner remains durable and consistent and is still holding his own as a lineout leader. 6.

4 Jean Kleyn: Gets better with every season, the South African-born lock has recalibrated since going to the World Cup with Ireland in 2019 and is a cornerstone of the Munster pack, aggressive at the breakdown in addition to his set-piece nous. 7.

Advantage: Munster.

5 Scott Fardy: Wily and grizzly Australian veteran who offers a solid backbone to the Leinster pack at the set-piece, breakdown and in open play. Also has the experience and leadership of a man who has played in a World Cup final. 7.

5 Tadhg Beirne: One of the standout performers of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign who now looks a banker for this summer’s Lions tour.

Tadhg Beirne. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Excellent lineout operator and serious pain in the neck for opponents at the breakdown who led the Six Nations with 10 turnovers. 9.

Advantage: Munster.

6 Rhys Ruddock: Returned to the Ireland fold during the Six Nations and unlucky not to play more than he did, he is the back-row rock on which Leinster can always depend and a leader to the whole team. 7.

6 Gavin Coombes: Munster’s leading try scorer this season with eight, the West Cork man has made the No.8 jersey his property in this breakout season at the age of 23, a strong carrier and excellent breakdown operator who can also provide a lineout option standing at 6ft 6ins. 8.

Advantage: Munster.

7 Josh van der Flier: May not be the flashiest player but has a huge and valued workrate on both sides of the ball although his defensive abilities make him a standout performer. Man of the match against Ulster in last September’s final. 8.

7 Peter O’Mahony: What the captain lacks in game time following a three-match suspension that followed his red card against Wales, he makes up for in commitment, tenacity and a never say die attitude that often shines brightest in the most intense contests. 8.

Advantage: Draw.

8 Jack Conan: Finally fit again following an injury at the 2019 World Cup and has made a solid claim to both the Leinster and Ireland No.8 jerseys in the absence of Caelan Doris. Scored one try and set up another in last week’s win over England. 8.

8 CJ Stander: Enjoy him while you can as the back-rower says his goodbyes to Munster following a shock retirement announcement. Durable, dependable and potentially devastating with and without the ball. 8.

Advantage: Draw.