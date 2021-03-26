Attack coach Nigel Carolan to leave Connacht - ending 26-year association with province 

Nigel Carolan is will leave his role with Connacht Rugby at the end of the season - ending an unbroken two-and-a-half decade spell in the western province.

The Galway native has been the attack coach at the Sportsground since 2017, having spent 14 years as academy manager and before that as a player in the late 1990s.

“When I signed my most recent contract over two years ago, I made it clear to Connacht that it would be my last before embarking on a new challenge," Carolan said.

"I have been involved with Connacht Rugby for most of the last 26 years of my life. While I have loved every day of it and I cannot speak highly enough of the people I’ve worked with, the time has come for a new experience in rugby.

"I’m at the stage of my coaching career where I need to challenge myself in a new environment and gain new perspectives, so I’m excited by what the future holds for Siobhan, Milly, Ben and myself.

"Andy Friend and Willie Ruane have known of my plans for a long time and have been 100% supportive of me every step of the way. I’d like to sincerely thank them for their support these past few years while I came to this decision, and I’d like to wish them and all the players and coaches every success in the years ahead.”

Head coach Friend paid tribute to the outgoing coach.

“I first met Nigel shortly after moving to Connacht and I cannot speak highly enough of the three years since then," he said. "He is an excellent coach who has all the credentials to succeed elsewhere, and I wish him every success wherever he goes.

"The Connacht traditions of playing an attractive, exciting brand of attacking rugby continued under Nigel, and that style will continue to be implemented in the years ahead.”

Carolan was also head coach of the Ireland U20s from 2014-2017, leading them to the final of the 2016 U20 World Championship.