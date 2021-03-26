Leinster wary of the threat posed by 'good Blackrock man' Joey Carbery

Leo Cullen is hoping “Blackrock man” Joey Carbery is not the player that finally tips the balance for Munster after years of Leinster dominance in the Guinness PRO14.

Leinster will on Saturday bid for a fourth consecutive PRO14 final having knocked the interprovincial rivals out at the semi-final stage in the past three seasons. Yet Munster have been getting closer to their old foes in recent meetings, losing 13-10 at Thomond Park in a regular-season derby in January, and but for a failure to execute under pressure might have ended their current losing streak.

With Munster on Friday naming Carbery as starting fly-half as he continues his comeback from more than 13 months out with an ankle injury and already showing supporters what they have missed in terms of the former Leinster playmaker’s creativity and skillset in three appearances since his return at the end of February, there is optimism in the southern province that the balance of power may be about to shift.

Leinster boss Cullen was asked on Friday whether Carbery, whom he coached until his move to Limerick in 2018, could give Munster a slight edge.

"I hope not,” Cullen replied. “I believe all the pundits are tipping Munster strongly now...but for us, yeah we know that's a great challenge for us and we've got lots of guys who are excited about taking on the challenge.

"So yeah, we know Munster have a lot of strengths. In terms of half-backs, they've plenty of experience as well, so as I said, it's going to be a good test for us.

He added: "Joey is a good Blackrock man and it's good to see him come back in as well from them. So big, big game for him as well.”

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has named his strongest possible side as the men in red chase a first trophy since 2011 and Cullen was not surprised at all by his rival’s selection.

“It’s pretty similar to what we would have faced in Thomond back in January. Andrew Conway comes back in, another Blackrock man. Pretty much it’s what we would have expected, so two teams that will be going be hard at it.

"Such a brilliant fixture, isn't it, for lots of different reasons. But yeah, we know those guys will be motivated and hopefully our guys are motivated for their own reasons as well. So it should be a great challenge.

"But it's a team that we know well, we know that they know our guys very, very well and I think one of the players said this week it's strange when we've spent the last eight weeks together as best friends and now they'll come bashing out against each other, after battling together for the past two months.

"But even you can see different glimpses of Munster and how they're evolving their game as well, the coaches, so it's just important that we understand all the different threats.

"There are all the traditional threats but there's some more recent ones then as well.”