Carbery starts for Munster as Leinster keep Sexton in reserve

Joey Carbery will start for Munster in Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster at the RDS with Johann van Graan sending his strongest possible squad to Dublin in search of a first trophy in a decade.

Defending champions Leinster will also field a strong team as they bid for a fourth consecutive PRO14 title although head coach Leo Cullen has the luxury of keeping Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, and Tadhg Furlong on a bench containing six internationals.

Carbery starts at fly-half against his old province as he continues his comeback from a serious ankle injury, with just 100 minutes under his belt since returning from a 13-month absence off the bench against Cardiff Blues last month. He returned to the red number 10 jersey last time out against Scarlets two weeks ago and after a successful 61-minute outing in that victory will carry Munster’s hopes in tandem with scrum-half Conor Murray for the first time this season.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three, while Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell start in midfield as Conor Murray and Carbery start in the half-backs together.

JJ Hanrahan, the subject of reports that he will leave Munster at the end of the season to join ASM Clermont Auvergne following a standout European performance at Stade Marcel Michelin last December, has to settle for a bench place as covering fly-half.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne starting in the second row while the back row sees Gavin Coombes start at blindside flanker, captain Peter O’Mahony in on the openside and CJ Stander at No.8.

Munster are also boosted by the presence of Ireland loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne among the replacements having completed return to play protocols following a head injury against England last Saturday.

Leinster captain Sexton is coming off three consecutive 80-minute Test performances for Ireland and with a Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 tie at home to RC Toulon in seven days, the 35-year-old is clearly being given a breather ahead of the province’s assault on a record fifth European title. Ross Byrne starts at fly-half as he did in last season’s final win over Ulster.

Leinster had to plan without a number of injured stars with centre Garry Ringrose, captain in last season’s final win over Ulster, lock James Ryan, and flanker Will Connors all absent following injuries on Six Nations duty while back-row duo Caelan Doris and Dan Leavy have been sidelined for some time.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath will captain the side for the first time in a major final, while Devin Toner will become the most capped Leinster Rugby player of all time when he makes his 262nd appearance, surpassing Gordon D’Arcy’s record.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back having played in every minute of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left, keeping James Lowe on the bench.

Robbie Henshaw returns to inside centre having been man of the match for Ireland at 13 last weekend, and will partner Rory O’Loughlin in midfield.

Andrew Porter starts ahead of Furlong at tighthead in an all-international pack with Toner partnering Australian Scott Fardy in the second row while Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan form the back row.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, R O’Loughlin, R Henshaw, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath - captain; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier; J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, T Furlong, R Molony, R Baird, J Gibson-Park, J Sexton, J Lowe.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; G Coombes, P O’Mahony - captain, CJ Stander.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, B Holland, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, JJ Hanrahan, R Scannell.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).