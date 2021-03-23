'Significant amount of work to be done' but Lions intend on touring South Africa this summer

The British & Irish Lions have announced their intention to tour South Africa on schedule this summer following agreement with SA Rugby but the issue of travel from Ireland and the UK for the three-Test series is not resolved.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, still affecting huge numbers in South Africa, Ireland and the UK had put the tour in doubt with alternative scenarios explored including playing the Test matches in the Northern Hemisphere, including at Croke Park.

It is still not confirmed but there was conclusive movement from the participants on Tuesday, the Lions issuing a joint statement with SA Rugby that said “they were aligned on delivering the Castle Lager Lions Series in South Africa in the scheduled playing window”.

The Lions Board confirmed its preference to SA Rugby on Monday evening, it added, prior to follow-up meetings earlier today.

British & Irish Lions chairman Jason Leonard said: “After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the Board’s intended position is for the Tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021.

“We acknowledge that there is a significant amount of work still to be undertaken to deliver a robust Covid-19 countermeasure plan to ensure a successful, safe and uninterrupted Tour. SA Rugby will have our full support to help implement this plan.”

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said he would inform the South African Rugby Union’s Executive Council of the alignment and added: “We appreciate the Lions’ faith and share their desire to see a safe and successful tour.

“We have been in regular contact with our government to make that a reality against the backdrop of the pandemic and its predicted progression over the coming months.

“There are serious financial implications for SA Rugby, should the event take place without any supporters in attendance, and we cannot ignore that in our considerations. But we are determined that the eventual outcome will deliver the best occasion and experience for players, supporters and our commercial partners.”

Alexander added that the original tour schedule, with Warren Gatland’s squad opening their 2021 campaign in Cape Town against the Stormers on July 3, was subject to review because of those considerations. The Test series with the world-champion Springboks is due to begin at Johannesburg’s FNB National Stadium on July 24 with the final Test back in the same city at Emirates Airline Park on August 7.

“As hosts and ‘owners’ of the Castle Lager Lions Series no one has been more affected or more challenged by the current circumstances than SA Rugby,” Alexander said. “However, with the support of our government and good planning we can navigate the pandemic to nonetheless create a most memorable event for players, fans and partners.”

Tuesday’s announcement will not make supporters’ travel plans any clearer. It is not yet known whether international or cross-border travel for them will be possible into South Africa this July with official government travel advice in Ireland and the UK permitting no non-essential travel outside of their jurisdictions.

Nor are there any guarantees that spectators will be permitted into stadia in July and August in South Africa but supporters who have purchased ticket-inclusive packages through Lions Rugby Travel will be notified directly via email with information on the options available, the statement said while reminding them that all packages purchased through Lions Rugby Travel are protected by the Covid-19 guarantee as outlined at www.lionstour.com.

The Lions’ pre-tour Test against Japan at BT Murrayfield Stadium will continue as scheduled on Saturday, June 26, the statement continued, though a decision on crowd size will be made nearer the time of the event and in line with the latest UK Government guidance.