Munster motivated by CJ Stander's imminent retirement as they seek PRO14 glory

CJ Stander’s imminent retirement from rugby will be a motivating factor for Munster in this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final but Johann van Graan has insisted it will not be the only one against arch-rivals Leinster.

Head coach Van Graan has welcomed eight internationals back to the province following Ireland’s rousing Six Nations win over England in Dublin last Saturday as preparations intensify for this weekend’s journey to the RDS and a bid for a first trophy since 2011, Leinster having denied them at the semi-final stage for the last three seasons.

One of those eight players is Stander, who played his 51st and final game for Ireland in the 32-18 win having earlier last week shocked the rugby world by announcing he is to quit rugby at the end of the season to return to family life in his native South Africa.

Ireland used the news as a motivational factor in the build-up to the England game and van Graan was asked if the same applied for Munster, who brought the back-rower from the Blue Bulls in 2012.

"CJ's been fantastic for Irish and Munster rugby, he's played over 150 games for the club and we've got a final to look forward to,” Van Graan said on Tuesday.

"But this is not the end for CJ at Munster, we've got a European tie after this week against Toulouse and a whole host of games up until the end of June, so it's another step in our journey of the season.

"But from CJ's individual point of view, great for him to get a win in his last Test for Ireland, it was really emotional and a great send-off for him but he came in on Monday and said it's a massive game for the club, and it's never been about him it's always been about the club.

His character speaks for itself in terms of that and look, it would be great to win this game for a whole lot of reasons, and one of them will be CJ.

Munster’s Ireland contingent includes only one injury concern following the Six Nations campaign, loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, who must first follow the return to play protocols due to a failed Head Injury Assessment following a clash of heads with front-row rival Kyle Sinckler that saw him replaced in the first half of the final-round Six Nations game.

The seven other members of the Test squad that have rejoin their Munster comrades at the High Performance Centre in Limerick are Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander, who all played against the English while also back in harness having featured for Munster during the championship are Craig Casey and Chris Farrell.

"Firstly great to have them back, they had a fantastic win over England so brilliant to have your international players back,” van Graan said. “We look after each guy individually, some guys have played more than others and we're slowly building towards that Saturday afternoon final.

“We're going to embrace and enjoy the week, it's the first time in a few years that Munster have been in a final so really looking forward to it, big challenge against the PRO14 champions of the last few years in their backyard of the RDS, so massive challenge that awaits us but one that we're looking forward to very much.”