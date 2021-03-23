Dave Kilcoyne the only Munster injury concern from returning Ireland contingent for PRO14 final

Munster have also been boosted by the return to full team training of in-form hooker Kevin O’Byrne
Ireland's Dave Kilcoyne runs at England's Luke Cowan-Dickie (left) at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 11:50
Simon Lewis

Munster will welcome back their full Ireland contingent ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster with Dave Kilcoyne the only injury concern following the Six Nations win over England.

Kilcoyne and seven other members of the Ireland squad will rejoin their provincial comrades at Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick with Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, and CJ Stander all returning having played in the 32-18 defeat of the English at Aviva Stadium last Saturday. 

Also back in harness, though having also featured for Munster during the championship are Craig Casey and Chris Farrell.

Loosehead prop Kilcoyne must first follow the return to play protocols due to a failed Head Injury Assessment following a clash of heads with front-row rival Kyle Sinckler that saw him replaced in the first half of the final-round Six Nations game.

Munster boss Johann van Graan’s preparations for the PRO14 final at Dublin’s RDS have also been boosted by the return to full team training of in-form hooker Kevin O’Byrne, who missed last Friday’s final regular-season league game against Benetton with a chest injury.

The only casualty from the bonus-point victory, Munster’s sixth win in a row since losing to Leinster in January, was their on-loan scrum-half Paddy Patterson, who sustained an ankle injury in his first start for the province. Patterson underwent an MRI scan and will this week see a specialist regarding further management, Tuesday’s squad update said.

Munster will definitely be without locks Fineen Wycherley (neck) and RG Snyman (knee), scrum-half Neil Cronin (knee), and centre Dan Goggin (hand) for the Dublin decider.

