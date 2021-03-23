Dave Kilcoyne the only Munster injury concern from returning Ireland contingent for PRO14 final

Munster will welcome back their full Ireland contingent ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster with Dave Kilcoyne the only injury concern following the Six Nations win over England.

Kilcoyne and seven other members of the Ireland squad will rejoin their provincial comrades at Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick with Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, and CJ Stander all returning having played in the 32-18 defeat of the English at Aviva Stadium last Saturday.