Stephen Ferris's head and Alan Quinlan's heart say Munster's time has come

The law of averages would suggest that Munster are destined to claim some silverware sooner rather than later and Stephen Ferris believes that the time might just be ripe when the province faces Leinster in Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 finals.

Beaten in a succession of semi-finals and deciders between league and Europe since winning their last title back in 2011, Munster will have to see off Leinster for the first time in half-a-dozen attempts if they are to break that glass ceiling this weekend.

There is a sense that this may actually be the most opportune time to strike.

The side has clearly progressed under Johann van Graan this season, Joey Carbery is back after injury, CJ Stander and Billy Holland are looking to bow out with a bang and the RDS will sit empty and silent as the sides go about their business.

Add in the impending addition of the heavyweight South African franchises into the league — fixtures for the mooted Rainbow Cup are currently being put together and may be released this week — and there is even a suggestion of now or never about this one.

Stephen Ferris feels Munster are in with a chance.

Ferris doesn’t go along with the notion that another loss in another tight game would be the end of the world but he does feel that this one might mean more to the visitors given Leinster’s appetite has been so well catered for in this competition the last three years.

"They are a team I tipped at the start of the season to keep making improvements,” said Ferris who will be part of the Premier Sports 1 team covering the game in Dublin. “They have such a quality coaching ticket there that they weren't always going to be stagnant.

“They were always going to get their game going and, with a couple of players in there with a bit of form, and Joey Carbery back as well to try and get a bit more cohesion in their attacking play, I certainly feel they're in with a chance.

“It's definitely not now and never, they're a team making a lot of progress but I do fancy them this weekend.”

Quinlan’s view is understandably tinted a deep shade of red given his allegiances and Ferris’ colleague in Saturday's broadcasting booth would dearly love to see his province pull through if only to break the grip that history has on the current generation.

Alan Quinlan: I think Munster have to win this game.

The Tipperary man was a part of the crew that won two Heineken Cups and wrote so much of the Munster legend into the books but he is mindful that he was on site ten years before they won their first in 2006.

"It's a strange one, but I think Munster have to win this game. It's really pivotal because they've just got to win a trophy. They have to turn the page on our era. I'd love nothing more for them to win any sort of a trophy, it's nothing against Leinster.

"We've been accused of this before as ex-players — I have, anyway — of talking about our era and our time, and we were this and we were that. I'd love for them to say, 'Well, we've won a trophy' and close that page.

"Obviously when you're making comparisons to a team that won a European Cup, they've to do that to close that page, but to win a trophy and get that feel-good factor back in the organisation, it's been too long for them.”

It’s a game that will be played out against a backdrop of not just Ireland’s emphatic Six Nations defeat of England last Saturday but the knowledge that both provinces have Champions Cup knockout games to brace for as soon as this is over.

What effect this bunching of fixtures has on the matchday squads will be interesting but both former Ireland internationals believe that Leinster are not about to evict en masse the players that have served them so well while others were away on Test duties.

Munster had fewer personnel wearing green but then few saw as much game time as CJ Stander or Tadhg Beirne who played all bar 17 and 23 minutes of the tournament respectively. And no-one played better than Beirne.

Quinlan saw a player whose confidence reflected the high level at which he was playing and a man who has added hard yards to his penchant for eye-catching line breaks and ability to gum up the works for opponents at the ruck.

Ferris admits to an apprehension when he was first selected, one borne of a perceived lack of physical size that stood against him as a second row, but he sees a top-class blindside flanker now who could do a serious job for the Lions.

“When it comes to the physicality of the South Africans, he can raise his physicality more. He has everything to make it as a brilliant back-rower but I would like to see him dominate collisions a bit more, on both sides of the ball.

“You know, his carrying ability, use his footwork a bit more, get himself out of trouble. And he does have that, we’ve seen it, I’d just like to see a bit more. In terms of what he has achieved in the last six weeks, his game has come on in leaps and bounds.”