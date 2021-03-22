Leinster must plan Irish trio for Munster

 Garry Ringrose

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 14:25
Colm O’Connor

Leinster's Irish internationals Will Connors and Garry Ringrose are set to miss the province's hunt for silverware on two fronts while James Ryan is ruled out of Saturday's mouthwatering Guinness PRO14 final against Munster.

Ringrose sustained an ankle injury in Saturday's stunning win over England and is now set to be 'unavailable or a number of weeks' according to this afternoon's bulletin from the provincial medics.

Leo Cullen's medical staff predict that Will Connors will be out of action for 'up to eight weeks' due to a knee injury which occurred on international duty. 

Connors was photographed with a brace on his right knee at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ryan is continuing to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be unavailable for selection this weekend.

The hope will be for Ryan to return to action for Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash on Friday, April 2 with the the quarter-finals coming just a week later with the victor from the RDS game facing champions Exeter Chiefs or Lyon.

However such a tight time frame will leave Connors and Ringrose racing to be available for a semi-final should Leinster progress to the last four.

Cullen must also plan without Rowan Osborne who picked up a fracture to his hand in the game against Ospreys and must undergo surgery 

However Luke McGrath has passed his Graduated Return to Play Protocols and is due to train this week while Seán Cronin came through Friday night's game against Ospreys with no issues after his return from a back injury and is due to train this week.

Cian Kelleher (hamstring), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee) remain unavailable for seleciton.

