'He is our leader': Andy Farrell praises the influence of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton

Andy Farrell praised Ireland captain Johnny Sexton’s leadership in keeping Ireland on track and with emotions in check as they stormed to victory over England.

Sexton’s performance was a masterclass in game management, goal-kicking, and captaincy as Ireland finished the 2021 Guinness Six Nations on a high with a 32-18 victory at Aviva Stadium, a first over the English in five attempts dating back to the 2019 Six Nations.

It was a performance from the 35-year-old that may have propelled Sexton into the heart of the selection reckoning for this summer’s scheduled British & Irish Lions Test series against South Africa and it came at the end of a week in which the tourists’ head coach Warren Gatland has seen both Ireland’s games live and spent time as an observer in the Irish training camp.

Sexton looks set to finish the campaign as the championship’s leading points scorer, his two conversions and six penalties against England on Saturday contributing 22 points and taking his tally to 65 points having played in four games after missing round two through injury.

Only the French and Scottish kickers could catch him when they play their rescheduled round-three game in Paris on Friday to complete the fixtures, though Mathieu Jalibert currently has 34 points while Scotland’s Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are on 26 and 25 respectively.

Yet it was Sexton’s all-round performance as player and captain that caught his head coach’s eye.

“What was pleasing about us as a team, going from moment to moment and not holding onto something that was really good or really bad, he drove that today,” Farrell said.

“The reason we ended up building a score is because of him, not because he was perfect but because our leaders, and he is our leader, he is our captain that kept us on track. He kept the emotion in the right place, he kept us going forward, and he put us in the right places at the right times and dealt with the pressure perfectly well.

“His goal-kicking has been outstanding. I said last week that his kicking has never been as good and he’s backed it up again this week.”

Ireland’s defeat of England could well force a reassessment from Gatland about the number of Irish players he will pick for a tour that is still in the balance due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in both South Africa and Ireland and the UK.

Aside from Sexton, half-back partner Conor Murray is hitting form at the right moment, Robbie Henshaw’s man of the match performance was among the many standouts with Tadhg Beirne proving his ability as a lock on Saturday after two man of the match awards himself in previous games while Tadhg Furlong was also a key component and looks back to his best as a scrummager and in open play.