A grand shame rather than Grand Slam but Wales' future looks brighter

For 80 minutes it must have been wonderful to be Welsh in Paris on Saturday night. Then one belly flop at a ruck threw the home side a lifeline and wham, a Grand Slam goes up in smoke.

The social media reaction was split between those who were rightly proud of just how far this Welsh team has come in three months this year, while others delighted in the luck of Alun Wyn Jones’ side finally running out.

But you have to admit, it was a rather glorious failure. Two years ago, Jones sent his arms skywards and screamed his approval of the 2019 win over Ireland in the rain in Cardiff that secured Grand Slam XII, but he looked a sad sight down on his haunches at the end of this 32-30 heartbreak.

He could have done no more this season, and neither could many others in red, but this will have hurt him in greater measure than the pleasure he gained from winning his three slams and a fourth title. You suspect not even a Scottish win over the French on Friday night, which would still deliver the Six Nations crown to Wales, would provide much succour. It would be too little, too late!

But the grand old man of Welsh rugby, now very much on a par with Gareth Edwards as the greatest player ever produced by his nation, won’t let the hurt last long. His performances throughout the Six Nations have marked him out as the man most likely to lead the British & Irish Lions this summer — if there is a tour.

The standards he sets to those around him on and off the pitch mark him out from the ordinary. He forced his Welsh team to go toe-to-toe with the French and it was so very nearly good enough to complete what would have been the most unexpected Grand Slam of all time. Had he hauled them across the line, it would have been a feat of captaincy on a par with John Dawes leading the Lions to victory in New Zealand in 1971 and Willie John McBride in South Africa in 1974.

In a game of small margins, the fact France were playing with 14 men against 13 was crucial after Cory Hill fell over fellow replacement Elliot Dee at that fateful ruck near the French 10m line. There were 40 seconds on the clock and all they needed to do was go through the training ground routine of keeping the ball away from the opposition.

In that situation there is always a danger of falling foul of the referee in sealing off, but with so much space to defend with only 13 men, it was probably the better gamble rather than to kick to try to retrieve. What they needed to do was not concede a penalty, which they ultimately did.

Fair play to the French, they had one final shot at winning and after 10 phases they managed to execute their great escape, Brice Dullin going over in the left corner for their bonus-point try with the clock showing 81 minutes, 31 seconds.

On the plus side, Wayne Pivac can point to record highs in the number of tries (20) and points (164), as well as try bonus point (3). This is all a million miles away from the atrocious autumn that saw the coach end his first year in charge with a 30% success rate; two wins over Italy and a third over Georgia.

At least in Paris, as they had done at home against the Irish and English, they proved they are a match for the best teams in the northern hemisphere. It may have been a grand shame, rather than Grand Slam, but the future looks brighter.