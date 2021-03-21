'Conor Murray showed that he is still a force': Irish half-backs impress English commentators

'Warren Gatland will have enjoyed seeing the duo back in form. This was the best I've seen Ireland play in a long while'
Ireland's Conor Murray celebrates a penalty. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 15:34
Joel Slattery

Ireland's half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton proved their are still good enough to perform on the biggest stage in the win over England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Murray, 31, and Sexton, 35, impressed former England back Mike Brown and former Lions coach Clive Woodward who said the pair were influential in the 32-18 win.

Meanwhile, former international out-half Stuart Barnes feels it is time for Eddie Jones to go after England finished the campaign in fifth place.

Seventy-two-times capped Browne also praised head coach Andy Farrell, who was under pressure after early losses to Wales and France meant the campaign could have been disastrous for Ireland.

"Andy Farrell's selection was a masterstroke," Brown wrote in the Mail on Sunday. "He brought in his experienced guys who had been stuck on the sidelines and would have been really revved up.

"They all stepped up. Conor Murray showed that he is still a force, while Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw were huge together in the midfield. Great also to see veteran Keith Earls have another brilliant game."

Former England and Lions head coach Clive Woodward said Murray ended the doubts surrounding his grasp of the number nine shirt with his display.

"The Ireland half-backs completely bossed proceedings. I have no idea why Ireland have been leaving Murray out because to my eyes he is always a class act and that is only accentuated when he pairs up with Sexton.

"Warren Gatland will have enjoyed seeing the duo back in form. This was the best I've seen Ireland play in a long while and it's a huge moment for Andy Farrell. Ireland 'found' themselves on Saturday."

Former England international Stuart Barnes also thought Ireland's half-backs stood out, in particular Sexton who "proved his doubters wrong".

"I will admit I thought his end was approaching, but his previous two performances have been immaculate," Barnes wrote in the Sunday Times. "He has catapulted himself right into contention for the British & Irish Lions. He has been peerless, cool behind the white-hot furnace of a pack pulled back from the brink of being uncompetitive by Paul O’Connell, the forwards coach.

Barnes added that Munster legend O'Connell is "destined for greatness as a coach".

However, he doesn't see as bright a future for England's Eddie Jones.

"One coach rises, another should fall. It is Jones’s team. It is his fault. Time to go."

Dylan Tierney-Martin 9/3/2021

U20 Grand Slam winner Dylan Tierney-Martin set for debut as Connacht bid to bridge 17-year gap

