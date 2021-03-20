Player ratings: Robbie Henshaw forces his way into Warren Gatland's Lions plans

Ireland

Dave Kilcoyne 6 – Forced off after 19 minutes due to a head injury. He was part of a solid Irish scrum and was starting to impose himself with ball in hand.

Rob Herring 7 – Another good day out of touch for the Ulster man, which allowed Ireland set a platform for their attacking play. His excellent work rate around the field is something that isn’t always appreciated by everyone.

Tadhg Furlong 8 – So important to Ireland's attack. His ball handling and offloading helped open the English defence and he owned Mako Vunipola at scrum time. Only injury will stop him from playing for the Lions again this summer.

Iain Henderson 7 – Another quality performance from the Ulster captain capped off by his barnstorming runs which burst the English defensive line a number of times. Called the lineout well and proved he is a real leader within the team.

Tadhg Beirne 9 – Another five-star performance from the Munster man. A key part of the scrum and lineout platform, carried well, made his tackles, hit the rucks and won turnover ball. If they let him take the kicks he'd probably make those as well.

CJ Stander 7 – Playing the less glamorous role of blindside flanker he, as always, gave it his all in a green jersey for the last time.

Ireland's Cian Healy and CJ Stander celebrate after the game. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

He won turnover ball, showed lovely soft hands for tip on passes, made his tackles and dominated the gain line collisions against Billy Vunipola. Will be a tough task to replace him.

Josh van der Flier 6 – While his name wasn’t mentioned much by the commentary teams, he led the tackle count while he was on the pitch and had one big turnover in the second half.

Jack Conan 8 – Scored one try and set up another. Caused England a lot of problems with his powerful carries in the wider channels.

Ireland's Jack Conan scores a try despite Luke Cowan-Dickie and Tom Curry of England. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Definitely put his hand up to take over from Stander going forward.

Conor Murray 7 – His performance showed how important he is to this Ireland team. Solid tactical kicking and good decision making have been missed in his absence. Got the platform from his pack and ensured that Sexton and the backline got good service.

Johnny Sexton 8 – Again showed why he’s still without doubt Ireland’s first choice 10 and was flawless off the kicking tee. Will probably be most pleased with his influence on Ireland's attacking patterns and fluidity.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton lifts the Millennium Trophy as he celebrates with teammates after the win. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

It's not his fault that there are no challengers to his jersey.

Jacob Stockdale 7 – Didn’t get as many chances as he would have liked but showed he was a threat whenever he did get the ball.

Bundee Aki 5 – He may have been brought in to bring added physicality to the Ireland midfield but it was his role as a second distributor that showed what had been missing from the Ireland attack.

Ireland's Bundee Aki leaves the field due to a red card. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

There was no question with the red card and it's not the first time his tackle technique has been questionable.

Robbie Henshaw 9 – A display so dominant that Warren Gatland may well have him pencilled in for a starting Test role. He won the collision line consistently, shut down the England attack and was a threat with ball in hand.

Keith Earls 8 – Those who doubted he deserved his central contract extension were firmly reminded that Earls is still Ireland's most potent attacking threat with ball in hand. To suit Ireland's game plan he continues to make the tackles and kick chase all day long but once he has the ball in hand he is a lethal finisher. So unlucky that his second try was called back for an earlier knock on.

Hugo Keenan 7 – Ireland's Mr Consistency this campaign and provides the security at the back that gives the confidence to those around him. An influential display in the air and was key in the build up to Conan’s try.

Replacements:

Cian Healy came on early and wasn’t found wanting as he continued the good work Kilcoyne had started at the scrum. Baird and O’Mahony both made impacts with ball in hand and defensively.

Ireland's CJ Stander holds the Millennium Trophy as he celebrates with teammates after the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Niall Carson

Again the lack of minutes for some players is a question Andy Farrell will have to answer, with Byrne, Larmour Kelleher all getting less than 10 minutes each and little chance to impress.

England

Mako Vunipola 3 – A bad day at the office for the Saracens man. Completely dominated at scrum time by Tadhg Furlong, giving away multiple penalties and failed to make an impact with ball in hand. Replaced at half time.

Luke Cowan-Dickie 5 – Good lineout work was overshadowed by a few mistakes at the breakdown and like his front-row colleague Vunipola he was also hauled ashore at half time.

Kyle Sinckler 6 – He did well around the park and put in his fair share of tackles. Most of the scrum problems were on the loosehead side so he could do little to rectify those.

England's Kyle Sinckler is tackled by Rob Herring of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Maro Itoje 6 – He started brightly, making a nuisance of himself at the breakdown and winning turnover ball. He faded in the second half and his form outside the French game will be a worry for Warren Gatland.

Charlie Ewels 5 – Was prominent at the lineout early on but like many of his team mates in the English pack he faded as the Ireland pack continued to put the pressure on. He showed some nice touches the few chances he did get on the ball.

Mark Wilson 5 – A game that unfortunately passed him by to a large degree. He put in the tackles but didn’t seem to offer a lot else on the day and was subbed early in the second half.

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne competes in the air with Mark Wilson of England. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tom Curry 7 – A solid game in the loose for the Sale player. He fought well in a losing battle where he was always hungry to carry the ball and put in a big defensive shift.

Billy Vunipola 5 – A quiet game from the Saracens talisman. He failed to dominate with ball in hand and the pictures of CJ Stander smiling and laughing as he won collision after collision against him captured the tone of the game.

Ben Youngs 6 – An inconsistent performance from the England scrum-half. His kicking out of hand was poor at times but he did look to keep the tempo up with ball in hand and scored a try with his quick thinking.

George Ford 5 – His tactical kicking was good but behind a well beaten pack he had little chance to influence or change the game and was taken off early in the second half.

Jonny May 4 – Scored a try late on when Ireland were down to 13 men but even that couldn’t gloss over what was a disappointing performance. Was turned inside out and beaten for pace for Irelands first try.

Owen Farrell 5 – Started the game strongly but had little answer as the momentum swung Ireland's way.

England's Owen Farrell. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Couldn’t influence the game and was removed with a head injury in the 55th minute.

Ollie Lawrence 5 – He carried strongly against his opposite number but rarely made an impact and was held up on a couple of occasions. Was used more than in his previous outing but the jury is still out if he can nail down a regular spot in the England midfield.

Anthony Watson 5 – A player in great form coming into the match but suffered from the lack of platform provided from his back and a dearth of usable ball for the back three in general.

Elliot Daly 6 – After a shaky start he turned out to be one of the few bright sparks in the English backline. Caused Ireland a number of problems with his footwork and speed.

Replacements:

Jamie George helped get England back into the game somewhat with his solid lineout throwing and smart play to set up Young's try. Genge and Ben Earls also impressed after being sent on early although Genge may well have a case to answer for elbowing Sexton in the face while holding him on the floor late in the second half.