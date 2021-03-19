Ospreys' late rally condemns Leinster to rare home defeat

Leinster 19 Ospreys 24

Leinster conceded three tries in the last 11 minutes as Leo Cullen’s side lost for the second time at the RDS this season.

Harry Byrne scored a try in each half and Jamie Osbourne scored his first for the province, but it wasn’t enough for the PRO14 finalists on a night when Devin Toner became Leinster’s joint most capped player.

Olly Cracknell, Owen Watkin and Josh Thomas all scored tries in the final action as Leinster face into next week’s final with Munster on the back of a shock defeat.

Unusually for Leinster, they were pinned deep in their own half for the early action following a superb linebreak from Sam Parry, but four minutes of pressure ended when Ospreys kicked away the ball.

Leinster had their chances too and Dave Kearney wasn’t far off an opening try when he chased Jamie Osborne’s kick, but it wasn’t until 18 minutes from the interval that the first score of the game arrived.

After battering the Ospreys line a handful of penalty advantages flowed in one move, before referee Chris Busby lost patience and sent the offside Ma’afu Fia to the sin bin. Leinster opted to scrummage the penalty that followed, and Scott Penny and Rowan Osborne linked up to send Harry Byrne over. Frawley converted the try for a 7-0 lead.

Max O’Reilly’s breakdown infringement allowed Luke Price to kick Ospreys onto the board in the 25th minute, but straight from the restart Leinster struck again. Byrne’s kick went unclaimed by Ospreys and Jamie Osborne gathered and ran in his first try for the province.

Frawley missed the conversion but Leinster were 12-3 ahead at half-time, and they added to that lead four minutes after the break. Michael Bent was stopped just short, but a quick recycle saw Harry Byrne arrive at pace and he crashed over. Frawley kicked the extra points for a 19-3 advantage.

The arrival of Dan Sheehan for captain Scott Fardy on the flank meant Leinster played with two recognised hookers for the last 30 minutes, and they had replacement Andrew Smith sin binned for a high tackle 12 minutes from time.

Olly Cracknell crossed with 10 minutes to go as Ospreys improved in the final quarter, and four minutes later Owen Watkin added a second, and Josh Thomas’ second conversion closed the gap to two.

Thomas scored the third try and converted as Ospreys stunned their hosts.

Scorers for Leinster: tries, H Byrne 2, J Osborne; cons, C Frawley 2; pens.

Scorers for Ospreys: tries, O Cracknell, O Watkin, J Thomas; cons, J Thomas 3; pen, L Price.

Leinster: M O’Reilly; R O’Loughlin, J Osborne, C Frawley (T Corkery 80), D Kearney (A Smith 65); H Byrne, R Osborne (H O’Sullivan h-t); P Dooley (M Hanan 63), S Cronin (S Penny 75), M Bent (T Clarkson 52); R Molony, D Toner; S Fardy (D Sheehan 48), S Penny (J Dunne 64), J Murphy (S O’Brien 20-32, blood) (J Dunne 52-64, blood).

Ospreys: D Evans; D Cross (C Evans 70), O Watkin, K Williams (J Hawkins 8), C Evans (J Thomas 64); L Price (S Venter 64), R Morgan-Williams; R Henry (G Phillips 56), S Parry (D Lake 56), M Fia (T Botha 55); L Ashley, R Davies; W Griffiths (O Cracknell 56), M Morris (T Botha 20-30), G Evans (S Cross 56).

Referee: C Busby (IRFU).